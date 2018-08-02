International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

California wildfires: a struggle to contain deadly blazes

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Math's highest accolade: Kurdish refugee and 30-year-old professor among recipients

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe's elections: at least three dead after military opens fire on post-election protests

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Could Google be returning to China?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

French rap rivals' airport brawl

Read more

THE DEBATE

Facebook’s move to delete 'inauthentic' accounts: Too little, too late?

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Iranian caricaturist Nasrin Sheykhi talks about her American experience

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Beyoncé's rumored Vogue cover: A show of black power?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Apple results boosted by more expensive iPhones

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Business

Apple becomes first publicly traded US company to hit $1 trillion in value

© Justin Sullivan, AFP | Apple chief executive Tim Cook has doubled the company’s profits but struggled to develop a product to surpass the iconic iPhone.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-02

Apple Inc became the first publicly listed U.S. company to hit $1 trillion in value on Thursday, with its stock market value now greater than the combined capitalization of Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble and AT&T.

Apple Inc became the first $1 trillion publicly listed U.S. company on Thursday, crowning a decade-long rise fueled by its ubiquitous iPhone that transformed it from a niche player in personal computers into a global powerhouse spanning entertainment and communications.

The tech company’s stock jumped 2.8 percent to as high as $207.05, bringing its gain to about 9 percent since Tuesday when it reported June-quarter results above expectations and said it bought back $20 billion of its own shares.

Started in the garage of co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976, Apple has pushed its revenue beyond the economic outputs of Portugal, New Zealand and other countries. Along the way, it has changed how consumers connect with one another and how businesses conduct daily commerce.

Apple’s stock market value is greater than the combined capitalization of Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble and AT&T. It now accounts for 4 percent of the S&P 500.

One of three founders, Jobs was driven out of Apple in the mid-1980s, only to return a decade later and rescue the computer company from near bankruptcy.

He launched the iPhone in 2007, dropping “Computer” from Apple’s name and super-charging the cellphone industry, catching Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Samsung Electronics and Nokia off guard. That put Apple on a path to overtake Exxon Mobil in 2011 as the largest U.S. company by market value.

The Silicon Valley stalwart’s stock has surged more than 50,000 percent since its 1980 initial public offering, dwarfing the S&P 500’s approximately 2,000-percent increase during the same almost four decades.

During that time, Apple evolved from selling Mac personal computers to becoming an architect of the mobile revolution with a cult-like following.

Jobs, who died in 2011, was succeeded as chief executive by Tim Cook, who has doubled the company’s profits but struggled to develop a new product to replicate the society-altering success of the iPhone, which has seen sales taper off in recent years.

In 2006, the year before the iPhone launch, Apple generated less than $20 billion in sales and net profit just shy of $2 billion. By last year, its sales had grown more than 11-fold to $229 billion - the fourth highest in the S&P 500 - and net income had mushroomed at twice that rate to $48.4 billion, making it the most profitable publicly-listed U.S. company.

One of five U.S. companies since the 1980s to take a turn as Wall Street’s largest company by market capitalization, Apple could lose its lead to the likes of Alphabet Inc or Amazon.com Inc if it does not find a major new product or service as demand for smartphones loses steam.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-02

  • FRANCE

    France set to sue Apple and Google for abusive business practices

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Apple faces probe by Paris prosecutors over 'planned obsolescence' of devices

    Read more

  • BUSINESS

    Paradise Papers: Apple shifted billions offshore to avoid tax

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility