Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-02-08

The long road to justice for France's Moroccan rail workers

France's state-owned rail operator SNCF has been found guilty of discriminating against Moroccan workers and ordered to pay €170 million in compensation to more than 800 men. They were part of a large group of Moroccans hired back in the 1970s when France’s rail network was expanding. But these immigrant employees were exploited: They received lower pay, limited career advancement and smaller pensions. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at their long battle for justice

>> On France24.com: Moroccan rail workers win long-running discrimination battle with France’s SNCF

A programme prepared by Ellen Gainsford and Laura Burloux.

By Shona BHATTACHARYYA , Karim YAHIAOUI

2018-02-07 Americas

Haiti braces for mass return of migrants from US

In November 2017, the Trump administration announced it would end a programme that has allowed tens of thousands of Haitians to live and work in the US since a devastating...

2018-02-06 Corsica

Corsican students dream of greater autonomy for their island

As French President Emmanuel Macron makes his first official visit to Corsica, we report on those demanding greater autonomy for the island. FRANCE 24’s Catherine Clifford and...

2018-02-05 Sport

France's thriving American football scene

Today's headlines in the US are dominated by the result of the Super Bowl. But did you know that American football is thriving here in France? Last year, Team France even won...

2018-02-02 Africa

The challenges facing Senegal's education system

French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting Senegal where, together with his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall, he'll co-chair the Global Partnership for Education conference....

