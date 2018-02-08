Latest update : 2018-02-08
The long road to justice for France's Moroccan rail workers
France's state-owned rail operator SNCF has been found guilty of discriminating against Moroccan workers and ordered to pay €170 million in compensation to more than 800 men. They were part of a large group of Moroccans hired back in the 1970s when France’s rail network was expanding. But these immigrant employees were exploited: They received lower pay, limited career advancement and smaller pensions. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at their long battle for justice
A programme prepared by Ellen Gainsford and Laura Burloux.