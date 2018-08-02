International News 24/7

 

Europe

Video: Germany lifts ban on refugee family reunions

© Odd Anderson, AFP | An immigrant family are let through to board a bus to a newly opened asylum seeker registration centre at the Office of Health and Social Affairs LAGESO in Berlin on October 15, 2015.

Video by Peter O'BRIEN

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-08-02

Germany on Wednesday resumed family reunifications for some refugees, drawing ire from leftist groups who said a cap of 1,000 people a month was too little and a far-right party opposed to immigration altogether.

The government in 2016 suspended the right to bring in immediate family members for asylum seekers granted limited protection in a move to ease the burden on social workers handling a record influx of a million migrants.

The ban did not apply to asylum applicants granted full refugee status as they have a constitutional right to invite their families to join them.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

Date created : 2018-08-02

