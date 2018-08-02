Video: Germany lifts ban on refugee family reunions
Latest update : 2018-08-02
Germany on Wednesday resumed family reunifications for some refugees, drawing ire from leftist groups who said a cap of 1,000 people a month was too little and a far-right party opposed to immigration altogether.
The government in 2016 suspended the right to bring in immediate family members for asylum seekers granted limited protection in a move to ease the burden on social workers handling a record influx of a million migrants.
The ban did not apply to asylum applicants granted full refugee status as they have a constitutional right to invite their families to join them.
Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.
Date created : 2018-08-02