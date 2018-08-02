International News 24/7

 

Africa

Mali election: President Keita to face-off against rival Cissé in second round

© Issouf Sanogo / AFP | Cameras are set up in front of a campaign poster of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita ahead of a press conference of his campaign team on July 30, 2018 in Bamako.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-02

Mali's presidential election will go to a run-off vote after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita failed to get enough votes to win a second term in office outright, according to preliminary figures provided on Thursday by the government.

Keita won 41.4 percent of the vote in the mostly desert West African country, while rival Soumaila Cisse won 17.8 percent, the Ministry of Territorial Administration said.

With neither candidate obtaining the 50 percent required to win outright, the two will meet in a runoff vote later this month.

Turnout was just over 43 percent, in line with a historical average that is the lowest in West Africa.

Gold and cotton producer Mali has a history of peaceful elections, but this vote was marred by claims of irregularities and unrelated attacks by suspected militants that prevented thousands from voting.

Armed assailants shut down 644 polling stations on Sunday, representing about 3 percent of the total. About a fifth were troubled by violence, figures from the Ministry of Territorial Administration showed.

That has fueled doubts about the election's credibility and worries that it did not fully reflect the will of Malians, large numbers of whom are spread across a vast desert where jihadists with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State roam.

Islamist militants took over the north in 2012 on the back of a Tuareg rebellion, imposing Sharia law until French troops intervened a year later to push them back.

Militants have since regained territory and influence, making many scared to come out and vote.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-02

