Video: Victims of Bemba's militia in Central African Republic indignant over his return to DR Congo

Victims of former Congolese warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba’s militia in the Central African Republic are indignant about his acquittal by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes, as he returns to DR Congo ahead of December’s elections.

“We received several blows simply because we told them that we had nothing; when they found some money on us, we were very badly beaten up,” recounts one victim of the Congolese private army.

“Bemba’s release was a big shock,” he continues. “We trusted the ICC.”

Date created : 2018-08-02