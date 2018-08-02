International News 24/7

 

Africa

Video: Victims of Bemba's militia in Central African Republic indignant over his return to DR Congo

© Desirey Minkoh, AFP | Banyamulengue soldiers loyal to Jean-Pierre Bemba, leader of the Congolese Liberation Movement (MLC), patrol the streets, November 8, 2002, north of Bangui.

Video by Pierre AKPRO , Marine ZAMBRANO

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-08-02

Victims of former Congolese warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba’s militia in the Central African Republic are indignant about his acquittal by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes, as he returns to DR Congo ahead of December’s elections.

“We received several blows simply because we told them that we had nothing; when they found some money on us, we were very badly beaten up,” recounts one victim of the Congolese private army.

“Bemba’s release was a big shock,” he continues. “We trusted the ICC.”

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

Date created : 2018-08-02

  • DR CONGO

    Jean-Pierre Bemba: From convicted warlord to exonerated hero of Congo

    Read more

  • DR CONGO

    Former warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba returns to DR Congo for presidential bid

    Read more

  • DR CONGO

    DR Congo opposition leader Bemba nominated for presidential election

    Read more

