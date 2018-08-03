International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

Theresa May likely to seek Brexit support from Macron

Read more

THE DEBATE

Racist attacks in Italy: Is xenophobia on the rise?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Tensions in Zimbabwe as election results set to be unveiled

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Being a man after #MeToo

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Apple soars to trillion dollar heights

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

California wildfires: a struggle to contain deadly blazes

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Math's highest accolade: Kurdish refugee and 30-year-old professor among recipients

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe's elections: at least three dead after military opens fire on post-election protests

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Could Google be returning to China?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Dozens killed in suicide bombing against Afghan Shi'ite mosque

© Farid Zahir, AFP | Afghan security personnel walk at the site of a previous suicide attack, at a police training centre, in Gardez, capital of Paktia province, on October 17, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-03

A suicide bomber attacked a Shi’ite mosque in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, killing 25 people and wounding 40, police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but police said at least two men had entered the mosque in the city of Gardez in the province of Paktia where about 60 people were praying.

The blast hit the Khawaja Hassan mosque.

“Emergency teams have collected 25 bodies from the mosque premises and 40 people have been rushed to hospital,” said Abdullah Hazrat, a senior government official who was at the blast site.

One witness told Reuters that Shi’ite Muslims, a minority in Sunni-majority Afghanistan, were praying when one man detonated his explosives. A second attacker is reported to have opened fire as worshippers gathered.

Afghanistan has mostly avoided the sectarian violence that has devastated countries such as Iraq, but there have been increasing numbers of attacks on Shi’ite targets in recent years.

No reliable census information exists on the size of the Shi’ite community in Afghanistan, but estimates range around 10-20 percent, with most coming from the Persian-speaking Hazara and Tajik ethnic groups.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-03

  • AFGHANISTAN

    US has 'power to exert pressure' on both Afghan sides to broker peace, analyst tells FRANCE 24

    Read more

  • AFGHANISTAN

    Multiple explosions rock Afghan capital Kabul

    Read more

  • AFGHANISTAN

    Afghan Vice President Dostum escapes deadly attack upon return from exile

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility