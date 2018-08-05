South Sudan’s Salva Kiir and main rebel group sign final power-sharing deal

The South Sudan government reached a final peace deal and power sharing agreement with the country's main rebel group on Sunday, said the foreign minister of neighbouring Sudan, which has been helping to broker the agreement.

President Salva Kiir and his bitter rival Riek Machar were in neighbouring Sudan to sign the deal, under which the rebel leader is set to return to a unity government as the first of five vice presidents, an AFP correspondent reported.

"In initials, an agreement on outstanding issues has been signed and this agreement expresses the commitment of all parties to a ceasefire," Foreign Minister Al-Dirdiri Mohamed said on Sudan state television.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP)

