International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Brexit in Brégançon - diplomacy or disappointment?

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Super Mama Djombo, Guinea-Bissau’s soundtrack

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Theresa May likely to seek Brexit support from Macron

Read more

THE DEBATE

Racist attacks in Italy: Is xenophobia on the rise?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Tensions in Zimbabwe as election results set to be unveiled

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Being a man after #MeToo

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Apple soars to trillion dollar heights

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

California wildfires: a struggle to contain deadly blazes

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Math's highest accolade: Kurdish refugee and 30-year-old professor among recipients

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Scores killed as quake strikes Indonesia's Lombok

© Sonny Tumbelaka / AFP | Bikes are seen covered in debris at a mall in Bali's capital Denpasar on August 5, 2018 after a major earthquake rocked the neighbouring Lombok island.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-06

A powerful quake which struck the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok has killed 82 people and wounded hundreds, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said early Monday, with thousands of buildings damaged.

The seven-magnitude tremor, which triggered panic among tourists and locals on Sunday evening, was also felt on the neighbouring island of Bali, one of Southeast Asia's leading tourist destinations.

Nugroho said an initial tsunami warning which was later cancelled had sparked terror as residents scrambled to reach safer ground.

"People were panicking ... especially because of the early tsunami warning," he said.

Most of the victims died in northern Lombok, far from the main tourist spots on the south and west of the island.

Rescue officials said much of the damage had hit Lombok's main city of Mataram.

Residents of the city described a strong jolt that sent people scrambling to get out of buildings.

"Everyone immediately ran out of their homes, everyone is panicking," Iman, who like many Indonesians has one name, told AFP.

Electricity was knocked out in several parts of the city and patients were evacuated from the main hospital, witnesses and officials said.

In the neighbouring resort island of Bali people could be heard screaming as locals and tourists ran onto the road.

The tremor came a week after a shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit Lombok, killing 17 people and damaging hundreds of buildings.

It triggered landslides that briefly trapped trekkers on popular mountain hiking routes.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-08-06

  • INDONESIA

    Bali volcano keeps airport closed for second day

    Read more

  • INDONESIA

    Dozens dead after blaze sweeps through Indonesia fireworks factory

    Read more

  • INDONESIA

    Deadly earthquake strikes Indonesia's Aceh province

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility