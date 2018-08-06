International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Unrest, looting and violence in eastern Ethiopia

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Tributes to the Chef of the Century

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa appeals for peace, Chamisa questions result

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Zimbabwe elections and Trump vs Iran

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Brexit in Brégançon - diplomacy or disappointment?

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Super Mama Djombo, Guinea-Bissau’s soundtrack

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Theresa May likely to seek Brexit support from Macron

Read more

THE DEBATE

Racist attacks in Italy: Is xenophobia on the rise?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Tensions in Zimbabwe as election results set to be unveiled

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Deadly tanker truck explosion in Italy leaves scores injured

© Handout / Vigili del Fuoco / AFP | Picture taken from a helicopter and released by the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian fire department, on August 6, 2018

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-06

A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday on a highway near the northern Italian city of Bologna, killing at least two people and injuring up to 70 as a section of the thoroughfare collapsed, police said.

Italian police said between 60 and 70 people were injured, some with severe burns, during the midday accident on the raised highway north of the city. The Carabinieri paramilitary police said some officers were injured by flying glass when windows in a nearby barracks burst.

Officials said they did not know yet what was in the truck's tanks, but Italian news agency ANSA reported it was liquefied petroleum gas.

Videos of the blast site showed flames shooting up in the air, followed by a thick cloud of black smoke. Aerial photos showed a gaping hole in the highway next to the tanker.

Italian television Sky TG24 said flames from the first explosion set off secondary blasts in a new car lot below. It said some of the people injured were hit by flying glass from windows in nearby buildings.

Firefighters said the flames were extinguished several hours after the explosion, ANSA reported.

Authorities said a major highway interchange had been closed north of the city due to the accident. The interchange connects two highways linking northern Italy with the Adriatic coast.

Italy's infrastructure and transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, said authorities were working to ensure traffic would be able to move smoothly "on such a critical stretch."

In a separate accident in the southern Italian region of Puglia, 12 farm workers were killed Monday when the van they were traveling in overturned, ANSA reported.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-08-06

  • ITALY

    Tension mounts in Italy amid escalating racially motivated attacks

    Read more

  • MIGRANTS

    Migrant rescue ship Lifeline enters Malta port

    Read more

  • ITALY

    Interior Minister Salvini plans census of Italy's Roma community

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility