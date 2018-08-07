International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

'And the heat goes on...'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Unrest, looting and violence in eastern Ethiopia

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Tributes to the Chef of the Century

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa appeals for peace, Chamisa questions result

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Zimbabwe elections and Trump vs Iran

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Brexit in Brégançon - diplomacy or disappointment?

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Super Mama Djombo, Guinea-Bissau’s soundtrack

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Theresa May likely to seek Brexit support from Macron

Read more

THE DEBATE

Racist attacks in Italy: Is xenophobia on the rise?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

California wildfires now state's biggest ever

© Mark Ralston / AFP | Firefighters conduct a controlled burn to defend houses against flames from the Ranch fire, as it continues to spreads towards the town of Upper Lake, California on August 2, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-07

Twin Northern California blazes fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather grew Monday to become the largest wildfire in state history, becoming the norm as climate change makes the fire season longer and more severe.

The two fires burning a few miles apart and known as the Mendocino Complex are being treated as one incident. It has scorched 283,800 acres (443.4 square miles or 1,148.4 square kilometers), fire officials said Monday.

The fires, north of San Francisco, have burned 75 homes and is only 30 percent contained.

The size of the fires surpasses a blaze last December in Southern California that burned 281,893 acres (440.5 square miles or 1,140.8 kilometers). It killed two people, including a firefighter, and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings before being fully contained on Jan. 12.

Hotter weather attributed to climate change is drying out vegetation, creating more intense fires that spread quickly from rural areas to city subdivisions, climate and fire experts say. But they also blame cities and towns that are expanding housing into previously undeveloped areas.

More than 14,000 firefighters are battling over a dozen major blazes throughout California, state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean said.

"I can remember a couple of years ago when we saw 10 to 12,000 firefighters in the states of California, Oregon and Washington and never the 14,000 we see now," he said.

Crews did make progress over the weekend against one of the two blazes in the Mendocino Complex with help from water-dropping aircraft, Cal Fire operations chief Charlie Blankenheim said in a video on Facebook.

But the other one is growing after spreading into the Mendocino National Forest.

The complex of fire has been less destructive to property than some of the other wildfires in the state because it is mostly raging in remote areas. But officials say the twin fires threaten 11,300 buildings and some new evacuations were ordered over the weekend as the flames spread.

Farther north, crews gained ground against a deadly blaze that has destroyed more than 1,000 homes in and around Redding. It was nearly halfway contained, Cal Fire said.

The wildfire about 225 miles (360 kilometers) north of San Francisco started more than two weeks ago by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer's flat tire. It killed two firefighters and four residents and displaced more than 38,000 people.

Officials began allowing some residents to return to their neighborhoods. But tens of thousands of others were still evacuated.

The fires in Northern California have created such a haze of smoke in the Central Valley that Sacramento County health officials advised residents to avoid outdoor activities for the entire week.

Another blaze that ignited last week has damaged a historic Northern California resort in the Stanislaus National Forest. The nearly century-old Dardanelle Resort has sustained massive structural damage, though the details were unclear, the Sacramento Bee newspaper reported.

The rustic lodge 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of San Francisco is nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers cabin and motel rentals along with RV sites, a store and restaurant.

The U.S. Forest Service reported that the fire crossed a highway Sunday evening, forcing crews to retreat from the fire's edge.

The resort owners said in a Facebook post that "at this point it has been confirmed that there is 'massive structural damage.' We are heartbroken and struggling with this news."

(AP)

Date created : 2018-08-07

  • USA

    Hope grows as deadly Northern California blaze slows down

    Read more

  • USA

    Children among dead as California wildfire continues to rage

    Read more

  • USA

    Monster California wildfire leaves death, destruction in its wake

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility