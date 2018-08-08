International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

'And the heat goes on...'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Water: an issue of national security and foreign policy

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

HIV rates on the rise among Chinese youth

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Joseph Kabila approaches ‘moment of truth’ as deadline to name successor looms

Read more

THE DEBATE

Colombia's Ivan Duque : What are the new president's plans for the peace deal?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigeria: security forces block lawmakers from entering parliament

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Infowars' social media battle

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa appeals for peace, Chamisa questions result

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Oh Puree’ France Pays Tribute to Chef Joel Robuchon

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

DR Congo's Kabila will not stand for re-election, backs ex-interior minister Ramazani

© Thomas Nicolon, AFP | File photo from January 26, 2018, showing President of the DR Congo, Joseph Kabila, holding a press conference for the first time in five years in Kinshasa.

Video by Thomas NICOLON

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-08

Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila will not stand in December's presidential election, a spokesman said on Wednesday, announcing that former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary would be the ruling coalition's candidate.

The announcement by spokesman Lambert Mende at a news conference puts an end to years of speculation about whether Kabila would defy term limits to run for a third term.

The selection of Ramazani, however, represents a defiant move by Kabila. A former interior minister, he is under European Union sanctions for alleged human rights abuses, including deadly crackdowns by security forces on protesters.

Even so, the announcement that Kabila will not run again will ease fears in the region and beyond that a Kabila candidacy would drag the country back into the civil wars of the turn of the century in which millions died, mostly from hunger and
disease.

The December 23 vote should now herald Congo's first democratic transition of power following decades marked by authoritarian rule, coups and deadly conflict.

Mende said that Ramazani was on his way to the electoral commission headquarters in the capital Kinshasa to file his candidacy.

Several opposition candidates, including former vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba and the president of Congo's largest opposition party Felix Tshisekedi, have also registered to run.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-08

  • DR CONGO

    DR Congo opposition leader Katumbi refused entry at border in candidacy bid

    Read more

  • DR CONGO

    DR Congo opposition leader Katumbi blocked from returning home

    Read more

  • DR CONGO

    Former warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba files candidacy for DRC presidential elections

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility