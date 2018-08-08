International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

'And the heat goes on...'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Water: an issue of national security and foreign policy

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

HIV rates on the rise among Chinese youth

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Joseph Kabila approaches ‘moment of truth’ as deadline to name successor looms

Read more

THE DEBATE

Colombia's Ivan Duque : What are the new president's plans for the peace deal?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigeria: security forces block lawmakers from entering parliament

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Infowars' social media battle

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa appeals for peace, Chamisa questions result

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Oh Puree’ France Pays Tribute to Chef Joel Robuchon

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Ivory Coast former First Lady Simone Gbagbo leaves detention after amnesty

© Issouf Sanogo, AFP | Supporters of Ivory Coast's former first lady, Simone Gbagbo, celebrate holding a poster with Gbagbo's portrait as they wait for her release from prison on August 8, 2018.

Video by Frank Hersey

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-08

Ivory Coast's former first lady Simone Gbagbo was released from detention on Wednesday after being granted an amnesty for her part in a short civil war in 2011, according to a Reuters witness.

The wife of former President Laurent Gbagbo, whose refusal to accept electoral defeat triggered the war, walked out of Abidjan's Ecole de Gendarmerie in which she had been detained since 2013. President Alassane Ouattara granted her amnesty on Monday, along with 800 others.

The move appeared calculated at soothing political tensions ahead of 2020 elections that many fear could turn violent, as some past polls have.

Ivory Coast is Francophone West Africa's largest and most successful economy, and the world's leading cocoa producer, but the tendency of its politicians to exploit disputes over land and ethnicity makes it volatile around election time.

Some 3,000 people were killed in the war following the disputed 2010 election.

Ouattara's ruling RDR coalition has fallen out with the coalition's junior partner, the PDCI, whose leader Henri Konan Bedie expelled party members named to a new cabinet last month.

The alliance was seen as a key factor keeping the peace between Ivory Coast's central Baoule ethnic group and the rival Dioula people of northern Ivory Coast, many of whom are migrants from Mali and Burkina Faso.

Besides Simone Gbagbo, another beneficiary was Kamagate Souleymane, a former rebel when Laurent Gbagbo was in power, and who is close to national assembly leader Guillaume Soro.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-08

  • IVORY COAST

    Ivory Coast announces amnesty for former first lady Simone Gbagbo

    Read more

  • IVORY COAST

    Ivory Coast's Ouattara launches new umbrella party

    Read more

  • AFRICA

    Attacks on French embassies in Africa since 2000

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility