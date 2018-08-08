International News 24/7

 

Africa

Mali's constitutional court confirms runoff vote on Sunday

© Issouf Sanogo, AFP | Vote counting in the Malian capital on July 29, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-08

Mali's constitutional court has released the final results of the July 29 presidential election, confirming that the West African nation will vote in a second round on Sunday between the incumbent president and main opposition leader.

The court says President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita received 41.7 percent of the vote, while Soumaila Cisse received 17.7 percent. The two also faced off in 2013.

The court says it has registered more than 10 requests from the opposition over various anomalies in the first round, but most were declared inadmissible because of timing.

The government last week said there was a 43 percent participation rate among Mali's more than 8 million registered voters.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-08-08

