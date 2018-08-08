International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Argentina Abortion Bill: Country Braces for Historic Vote to Legalise Abortion

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'And the heat goes on...'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Water: an issue of national security and foreign policy

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

HIV rates on the rise among Chinese youth

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Joseph Kabila approaches ‘moment of truth’ as deadline to name successor looms

Read more

THE DEBATE

Colombia's Ivan Duque : What are the new president's plans for the peace deal?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigeria: security forces block lawmakers from entering parliament

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Infowars' social media battle

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa appeals for peace, Chamisa questions result

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Video: Mexico's Obrador promises justice for victims of violence

© Herika Martinez, AFP | Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech during the forum "For Peace and National Reconciliation" in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, on August 7, 2018.

Video by Erin OGUNKEYE

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-08

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised Tuesday to bring justice to the families of Mexico's victims of violence, speaking at a "pacification and reconciliation" forum in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez.

Obrador and members of his proposed security Cabinet held the first of a planned series of such meetings in the violence-stained border city, meeting with victims of violence, academics, authorities and others. He has promised a new approach to Mexico's spiraling violence.

One controversial proposal is an amnesty for people who commit non-violent crimes, but this seems to have gone down badly with some victims' rights supporters, who briefly interrupted the forum at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

Date created : 2018-08-08

  • MEXICO - USA

    Mexico's new leader in 'great' first talk with Trump

    Read more

  • MEXICO

    Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico’s new populist president

    Read more

  • MEXICO

    Mexico leftist Lopez Obrador claims historic election win with 53 percent of vote

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility