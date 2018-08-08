Video: Mexico's Obrador promises justice for victims of violence

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised Tuesday to bring justice to the families of Mexico's victims of violence, speaking at a "pacification and reconciliation" forum in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez.

Obrador and members of his proposed security Cabinet held the first of a planned series of such meetings in the violence-stained border city, meeting with victims of violence, academics, authorities and others. He has promised a new approach to Mexico's spiraling violence.

One controversial proposal is an amnesty for people who commit non-violent crimes, but this seems to have gone down badly with some victims' rights supporters, who briefly interrupted the forum at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

Date created : 2018-08-08