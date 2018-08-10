International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New Iran sanctions - Trump ups pressure after exiting nuclear deal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Space Farce’? Alternative logos for new US military branch flood social media

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zambia accused of illegal handover of Zimbabwean opposition figure

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MyCameraIsMyWeapon campaign takes on Iran's mandatory hijab law

Read more

THE DEBATE

Headed for war? Israel-Gaza conflict flares despite truce talks

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Legal highs: the pros and cons of legalising cannabis

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

From baguettes to bistros: the battle to protect France’s cultural heritage

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US, China confirm more trade tariffs

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa appeals for peace, Chamisa questions result

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Two Palestinians killed in Gaza protests, but Israel-Hamas truce holds

© Said Khatib / AFP | Palestinian paramedics carry an injured protester during a demonstration at the Israel-Gaza border Aug. 10, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-10

Two Palestinians including a medic were killed by Israeli fire on the Gaza border Friday, but away from protests the calm reached after a deadly flare-up between the enclave's rulers Hamas and the Israeli army mainly held.

At least 40 Palestinians were shot by Israeli fire in the protests, Gaza's health ministry said, with volunteer medic Abdullah al-Qatati killed after being hit in the chest east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

A 55-year-old Palestinian, Ali al-Alul, was killed by Israeli fire on the same stretch of the border.

A few thousand protesters had gathered in different locations along the border with Israel, setting tyres ablaze and throwing stones, but there were fewer people demonstrating that in previous weeks, AFP correspondents said.

The Israeli army said a grenade had been thrown at troops in northern Gaza which did not injury any soldiers.

"In response to the violent riots, IDF (army) tanks struck two Hamas posts in the northern Gaza Strip," the military said on Twitter.

The protests came after a deal to end all rocket fire into Israel and air strikes on the Gaza Strip appeared to go into effect around midnight (2100 GMT) on Thursday.

There was no official confirmation from Israel or Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas but there were no fresh strikes Friday.

Thursday had seen extensive Israeli raids in retaliation for the launching of more than 180 rockets and mortar rounds by Hamas and its allies on Wednesday night.

Three Palestinians were killed in the Israeli strikes, including a pregnant woman and her 18-month-old daughter, while seven Israelis were wounded by Palestinian rocket fire as hundreds took refuge in bomb shelters.

The European Union on Friday said "the death of the pregnant Palestinian mother and her child in this latest escalation is a tragic loss".

It was one of the most serious flareups since the 2014 Gaza war and followed months of escalating tensions.

'Dangerously close' to conflict

Late on Thursday, an Israeli air raid flattened a five-storey building which hosted a cultural centre in Gaza City but which the army said was used by Hamas security forces.

The Israeli security cabinet and the Hamas leadership met separately on Thursday, with the truce offer brokered by Egypt and the United Nations on the table.

Neither Israel nor Hamas officially confirmed any truce had gone into effect, although that has also been the case with previous informal arrangements.

It would be the third such truce in a month.

Reserve General Doron Almog, former head of Israel's southern command which deals with Gaza, told army radio on Friday morning that the next 24 hours would be crucial.

"We are closer to an arrangement than we have been in the past because Hamas's interest in a deal is greater than its wish for escalation," he said.

The European Union said Gaza and Israel are "dangerously close" to a new conflict, calling for urgent "de-escalation" to keep civilians from further risk.

Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008.

Diplomatic efforts

The Israeli daily Maariv wrote that during the security cabinet meeting on Thursday Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman was a lone voice in support of a new war in Gaza.

"He was the only one who demanded to launch a large-scale operation in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu was opposed. The (Israeli army) also didn't recommend it," he said.

Hugh Lovatt, Israel-Palestine fellow with the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the "increasingly frequent cycles of escalation and de-escalation" were similar to events before the previous wars.

"Unlike the run-up to past wars, there is already a sustained diplomatic push to hammer out a ceasefire," he told AFP.

"Yet their ability to avoid renewed war is becoming increasingly constrained with each cycle of violence," Lovatt added.

Palestinians have been protesting along the Gaza-Israel border on Fridays since late March.

They are calling for an end to the decade-long Israeli blockade of Gaza and the return of Palestinian refugees to their ancestral homes inside Israel, which they fled or were expelled from during the war surrounding Israel's creation in 1948.

Israel says its blockade is necessary to isolate Hamas, although critics say it amounts to collective punishment of Gaza's two million residents.

It says any significant return of refugees would mean the end of it as a Jewish state.

At least 167 Palestinians have been killed since protests began on March 30.

Most were killed by Israeli fire during the protests but others died in air strikes.

One Israeli soldier was shot dead by a Palestinian sniper.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-08-10

  • ISRAEL - GAZA

    Lull follows ferocious Israeli bombings, Palestinian rocket attacks from Gaza

    Read more

  • ISRAEL - GAZA

    Warplanes strike Gaza targets after rockets hit Israel

    Read more

  • ISRAEL

    Knesset holds special session on controversial Israel nation state law

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility