International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Chamisa's lawyers contest election results in court

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New Iran sanctions - Trump ups pressure after exiting nuclear deal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Space Farce’? Alternative logos for new US military branch flood social media

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zambia accused of illegal handover of Zimbabwean opposition figure

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MyCameraIsMyWeapon campaign takes on Iran's mandatory hijab law

Read more

THE DEBATE

Headed for war? Israel-Gaza conflict flares despite truce talks

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Legal highs: the pros and cons of legalising cannabis

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

From baguettes to bistros: the battle to protect France’s cultural heritage

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US, China confirm more trade tariffs

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Culture

Sacre bleu! Blue wine makes a splash in southern France

Screengrab | A glass of Vindigo, Mediterranean chardonnay wine, is seen at a beachfront restaurant in Sete, France, August 9, 2018. The wine is filtered through a pulp of red grape skins which contain a natural pigment, anthocyanin, and gives the wine its blue colour.

Video by Catherine CLIFFORD

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-11

A glass of blue, sir? It is a question that may dismay purist winemakers in France, where wine is a way of life rather than simply a drink, but in the southern town of Sete consumers cannot get enough.

In the Mediterranean resort's restaurants and beach bars, holidaymakers and local residents have drunk their way through the first 2,000-bottle consignment of the turquoise-coloured chardonnay.

Now Rene Le Bail, the entrepreneur marketing the Spanish-made wine, has put in an order for 600,000 bottles.

"It reminds me of something, I'm not sure which fruit but it makes me think of, I don't know, maybe sweets from my childhood," said a diner who identified himself as Frederic.

"I love the colour, it's perfect for the summer. It brings happiness, joy, I really like it," said Nora, a tourist from Singapore while drinking in a beachfront restaurant.

The wine is filtered through a pulp of red grape skins which contain a natural pigment, anthocyanin, and gives the wine its electric blue colour.

Le Bail turned to a vineyard in Spain's southern Almeria region to find a blue wine that he says boasts aromas of cherry, raspberry and passion fruit.

It is not the first blue wine to come out of Spain. In 2016, Spanish startup Gik developed a wine with a deep sapphire hue.

But because of its "vin bleu" label, it ran afoul of strict French labelling rules and suffered a short shelf-life in stores.

The entrepreneur has sidestepped the regulations with some clever naming, labelling the 12 euro bottles: 'Vindigo'.

"I think 600,000 bottles will go in two months. Everybody wants it," Le Bail told Reuters.

Le Bail says he has been inundated with orders from across France, Belgium and Germany on the wine's Facebook page and says demand for the wine stretches as far as Russia, the Caribbean and China.

"We've said no to all the big supermarkets. We want in France to sell the wine through small-scale wine merchants and grocers," he said.

In a country where rosé wine was for decades seen as a poor cousin to red and white before becoming fashionable in recent years, not everyone shares Le Bail's conviction that blue wine is here to last.

"It's a bit heavy in its aromas," said Philippe Delran, a bespectacled wine merchant in Sete who raised his eyebrows in thinly-concealed displeasure on judging the wine's bouquet. "It needs more work."

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-11

  • FRANCE

    French authorities uncover massive Côtes-du-Rhone wine scam

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French winegrowers face poorest harvest since 1945

    Read more

  • France

    Protest group unleashes flood of wine in southern French town

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility