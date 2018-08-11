International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Chamisa's lawyers contest election results in court

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New Iran sanctions - Trump ups pressure after exiting nuclear deal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Space Farce’? Alternative logos for new US military branch flood social media

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zambia accused of illegal handover of Zimbabwean opposition figure

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MyCameraIsMyWeapon campaign takes on Iran's mandatory hijab law

Read more

THE DEBATE

Headed for war? Israel-Gaza conflict flares despite truce talks

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Legal highs: the pros and cons of legalising cannabis

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

From baguettes to bistros: the battle to protect France’s cultural heritage

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US, China confirm more trade tariffs

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Romanian police use tear gas on anti-government protesters

© Daniel Mihailescu, AFP | Romanian anti riot police stand guard during clashes with protestors at a demonstration in front of the Romanian Government headquarters, in Bucharest August 10, 2018, to protest against the government.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-11

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied against the ruling Social Democrat (PSD) government on Friday in cities across Romania and the capital Bucharest where riot police fired tear gas into the crowd and hundreds needed medical attention.

The protests were organised and promoted by groups of Romanians working abroad, angry at what they say is entrenched corruption, low wages and attempts by the PSD to weaken the judiciary in one of the European Union’s most corrupt states.

In Bucharest, some protesters attempted to force their way through security lines guarding the government building. Others threw bottles and rocks at riot police, who said groups of “provocateurs” were present in the square.

As the protest continued well into the night, riot police used a water canon and increasingly sprayed tear gas into the crowd. Video footage posted on social media show police beating non-violent protesters holding their hands up.

More than 400 people required medical assistance, the emergency intervention agency ISU said, including two riot police who got separated from their unit. Tens of thousands staged peaceful protests in other Romanian cities.

Centrist Romanian President Klaus Iohannis condemned the police’s disproportionate use of force.

“I firmly condemn riot police’s brutal intervention, strongly disproportionate to the actions of the majority of people in the square,” he said on his Facebook page.

“The interior ministry must explain urgently the way it handled tonight’s events.”

Diaspora protest

Among the crowds in Bucharest were truck driver Daniel Ostafi, 42, who moved to Italy 15 years ago in search of a future he says Romania could not offer his family, and Mihai Podut, 27, a construction worker who left in 2014, first for France and later Germany.

They joined tens of thousands outside government headquarters in scorching temperatures, waving Romanian and European Union flags and demanding the cabinet’s resignation.  Messages projected on buildings around the square said “We are the people” and “No violence”.

An estimated 3 to 5 million Romanians are working and living abroad, the World Bank has said, up to a quarter of the European Union state’s population, ranging from day labourers to doctors.  They sent home just under $5 billion last year, a lifeline for rural communities in one of the EU’s least developed countries.

“I left to give my children a better life, which was not possible here then,” said Ostafi.

“Unfortunately, it is still not possible, the ... people who govern us are not qualified and they are corrupt,” he said, adding he hoped the next parliamentary election would see a bigger turnout.

Peaceful protests have repeatedly been held since the Social Democrats took power in early 2017 and tried to decriminalise several corruption offences.

Earlier this year, they pushed changes to the criminal code through parliament that have raised concerns from the European Commission and the U.S. State Department. The changes are pending Constitutional Court challenges.

Romania ranks as one of the EU’s most corrupt states and Brussels keeps its justice system under special monitoring.

Some politicians from the ruling coalition derided the rally in the run up, saying they did not understand why the diaspora would protest.

“Almost all of the public sector is malfunctioning, it must be changed completely and replaced with capable people,” said Podut. “I would ask our ruling politicians to switch places with us, work the way we do and see what that is like.”

(Reuters)

Date created : 2018-08-11

  • ROMANIA

    Romanian government mobilises against judicial 'abuses'

    Read more

  • ROMANIA

    In pictures: Romanians protest against ‘corrupt, thieving’ government

    Read more

  • ROMANIA

    Romanian protesters return to streets for 13th day

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility