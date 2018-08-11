International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Chamisa's lawyers contest election results in court

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New Iran sanctions - Trump ups pressure after exiting nuclear deal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Space Farce’? Alternative logos for new US military branch flood social media

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zambia accused of illegal handover of Zimbabwean opposition figure

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MyCameraIsMyWeapon campaign takes on Iran's mandatory hijab law

Read more

THE DEBATE

Headed for war? Israel-Gaza conflict flares despite truce talks

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Legal highs: the pros and cons of legalising cannabis

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

From baguettes to bistros: the battle to protect France’s cultural heritage

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US, China confirm more trade tariffs

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Thousands protest Tunisia gender equality proposals

© Fethi Belaid, AFP | Hundreds of Tunisians hold pro-conservative signs during a protest against proposed reforms opposed by conservative Muslims that include equal inheritance rights for women and decriminalising homosexuality, on August 11, 2018 in Tunis.

Video by Lilia BLAISE , Hamdi TLILI , Fadil ALIRIZA

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-11

Thousands of Muslim fundamentalists protested Saturday in front of the nation's parliament to decry proposals in a government report on gender equality that they claim are contrary to Islam.

Men and veiled women marched under a blazing sun from Tunis to Bardo, outside the capital where the parliament is located, to protest the report by the Commission of Individual Liberties and Equality. The report, among other things, calls for legalizing homosexuality and giving the sexes equal inheritance rights.

Security was heavy during the protest, which remained calm despite the anger the report has triggered. The crowd, who came from towns around Tunisia, cried out "Allahu akbar (God is great)" as they marched.

The protest was organized by the National Coordination for the Defense of the Quran, the Constitution and Equitable Development.

The commission was put in place a year ago by President Beji Caid Essebsi, who is expected to speak about it on Monday, Women's Day in Tunisia. It was not immediately clear whether the proposals would eventually be put before parliament.

The North African nation has, since its independence from France in 1956, been a standard-bearer in the Muslim world for women's rights. But the proposals in the 300-page report, known as the Colibe report, would take human rights, including women's rights, to another level. It proposes to end the death penalty and legalize homosexuality, which the current penal code outlaws and punishes with three years in prison.

The equal inheritance proposal is an abrupt change from current practices, which see males in a family receiving double the inheritance of females.

The topics touching on sensitive areas have riled Muslims who embrace a literal reading of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.

"I'm here to defend the word of God and oppose any projects that harm the Islamic identity of our people," said Kamel Raissi, a 65-year-old retiree.

"We totally reject the Colibe report which contains an underhanded hate for Islam," said Abdellatif Oueslati, a nurse from Jendouba, 155 kilometers (95 miles) west of Tunis.

The authors of the report say the proposals conform with the nation's 2014 Constitution and international human rights obligations.

"They in no way contravene Islamic precepts, but embody an enlightened reading of these precepts, which put them in step with the evolution of society," said Abdelmajid Charfi, a university professor who is one of the report's authors.

Protesters at Saturday's rally were not convinced.

Tarek Azouz worried that the proposals amounted to a "wish to destroy moral values" by legalizing homosexuality. If acted upon, he said, "we'll end up with gay marriage."

(AP)

Date created : 2018-08-11

  • ARGENTINA

    Argentine Senate votes against legalising abortion

    Read more

  • TUNISIA

    Deadly attack on Tunisia security forces near Algeria border

    Read more

  • TUNISIA

    Islamist-backed candidate becomes first woman mayor of Tunis

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility