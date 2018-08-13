International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New US sanctions on Iran: Trump ups pressure after exiting nuclear deal

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Chamisa's lawyers contest election results in court

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Space Farce’? Alternative logos for new US military branch flood social media

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zambia accused of illegal handover of Zimbabwean opposition figure

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MyCameraIsMyWeapon campaign takes on Iran's mandatory hijab law

Read more

THE DEBATE

Headed for war? Israel-Gaza conflict flares despite truce talks

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Legal highs: the pros and cons of legalising cannabis

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

From baguettes to bistros: the battle to protect France’s cultural heritage

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US, China confirm more trade tariffs

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in will hold their third summit

© AFP, The Blue House | This handout released on May 27, 2018 shows South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) walking together after the summit in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-13

North and South Korea agreed Monday to hold a summit in Pyongyang in September, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported following high-level talks in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.

The two sides “agreed at the meeting to hold a South-North summit in Pyongyang in September as planned”, Yonhap quoted a joint statement as saying, without giving a precise date.

A trip by the South’s President Moon Jae-in to the North’s capital would be the first such visit for more than a decade, as the diplomatic thaw on the peninsula builds.

At the historic first summit between Moon and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un in Panmunjom in April they agreed the South’s president would visit Pyongyang during the autumn.

Monday’s high-level talks, taking place on the northern side of the truce village in the Demilitarized Zone, were proposed by the North last week as it lashed out at Washington for pushing ahead with sanctions.

In his opening statement, the North’s chief delegate Ri Son Gwon said: “As the Pyongyang meeting of the leaders of the north and south is being discussed, I think talking about the issue will provide answers to the wishes of the people.”

Using a proverb describing a very intimate friend to refer to inter-Korean ties, Ri added: « We have opened an era where we are advancing hand in hand rather than standing in each other’s way. »

Despite the rapprochement, international sanctions against the North for its nuclear and missile programmes have kept economic cooperation between the two Koreas from taking off, while little progress has been made on the key issue of Pyongyang’s denuclearisation.

South Korea’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, leading the delegation from Seoul, said it was important that the two Koreas keep « the same mind ».

“Many issues will be raised (at the meeting), but I think any problem can be resolved with that mindset,” Cho added.

Rapid rapprochement

Cho addressed the possibility of Pyongyang raising the issue of sanctions to the South, and said: « We will explain our position to the North. »

The rapid rapprochement between the two neighbours that began this year paved the way for a landmark meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June.

Cross-border exchanges between the two Koreas have significantly increased since then, with the neighbours planning to hold reunions for war-separated families next week for the first time in three years.

But although Trump touted his summit with Kim as a historic breakthrough, the nuclear-armed North has since criticised Washington for its « gangster-like » demands of complete, verifiable and irreversible disarmament.

Meanwhile the US has urged the international community to maintain tough sanctions on the isolated regime Seoul has caught three South Korean firms importing coal and iron from the North last year in violation of the measures.

Analysts say Moon could try to act as a mediator between the US and North Korea, having salvaged the Singapore meeting when Trump abruptly cancelled it.

If the third Moon-Kim summit takes place, the two are also expected to focus on hammering out a consensus on officially ending the 1950-53 Korean War, which concluded with an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

But Harry Harris, the US ambassador to South Korea, said Monday it was « too early » for such a declaration, Yonhap reported.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-08-13

  • USA - NORTH KOREA

    US officials cross into North Korea to prepare for summit

    Read more

  • SOUTH KOREA-NORTH KOREA

    North Korea’s Kim committed to talks and denuclearisation, says South Korean counterpart

    Read more

  • KOREAN PENINSULA

    Korean leaders hold surprise meeting after Trump threatens to quit Kim summit

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility