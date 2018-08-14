Pedestrians hurt as car hits barrier at UK parliament, man arrested

A number of people were injured when a car collided with security barriers outside London’s parliament building on Tuesday and the driver was arrested, police said.

Police said they could not immediately determine whether the incident was terrorism-related.

At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it. Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 14 August 2018

“The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it,” London’s police force said in a statement on Twitter.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re still trying to piece it together.”

Footage on social media showed a handcuffed man being led away by heavily armed police.

#London #Westminster #Parliament UPDATE: Armed officers seen with guns drawn at the suspect vehicle. A black male has been detained. The incident is being treated as a terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/dqHSZ2F94P London 999 Feed (@999London) 14 August 2018

Westminster Underground station, close to parliament, was closed and the building was cordoned off. No one was being allowed entry to parliament. As parliament is in recess for summer, most lawmakers are not using the building.

The crash occurred at 0637 GMT.

(REUTERS)

