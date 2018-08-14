International News 24/7

 

Europe

Pedestrians hurt as car hits barrier at UK parliament, man arrested

© Ewalina Ochab, AFP | This grab taken from a video posted by Twitter user @EwelinaUO shows armed police surrounding a silver car after it crashed into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament on August 14, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-14

A number of people were injured when a car collided with security barriers outside London’s parliament building on Tuesday and the driver was arrested, police said.

Police said they could not immediately determine whether the incident was terrorism-related.

“The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it,” London’s police force said in a statement on Twitter.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re still trying to piece it together.”

Footage on social media showed a handcuffed man being led away by heavily armed police.

Westminster Underground station, close to parliament, was closed and the building was cordoned off. No one was being allowed entry to parliament. As parliament is in recess for summer, most lawmakers are not using the building.

The crash occurred at 0637 GMT.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-14

