International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara: ‘Dinosaurs were the last great champions’

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Alan Turing's nephew: ‘A Shakespearean tragedy surrounded his life’

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Chamisa's lawyers contest election results in court

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New US sanctions on Iran: Trump ups pressure after exiting nuclear deal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Space Farce’? Alternative logos for new US military branch flood social media

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zambia accused of illegal handover of Zimbabwean opposition figure

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MyCameraIsMyWeapon campaign takes on Iran's mandatory hijab law

Read more

THE DEBATE

Headed for war? Israel-Gaza conflict flares despite truce talks

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Legal highs: the pros and cons of legalising cannabis

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Italy motorway bridge collapses over Genoa, many feared dead

© AFP | Image given to AFP

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-14

A motorway bridge collapsed on Tuesday over the northern Italian port city of Genoa in what the transport minister said was likely to be “an immense tragedy”.

The head of the local ambulance service said there were “dozens of dead”, Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

The local fire brigade said also victims were likely after the bridge collapsed at around 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT) during torrential rainfall.

An ambulance official told Reuters the service could only confirm two injured people so far, “but we suppose there are unfortunately a lot of dead.”

Italian television showed images of the collapsed bridge, which was built on the A10 toll motorway in the 1960s.  Restructuring work on the bridge was carried out in 2016.

It crumbled over a river, railroad tracks and buildings.

An witness told Sky Italia television he saw “eight or nine” vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an “apocalyptic scene”.

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a tweet that he was “following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy”.

Shares in Atlantia, the toll road operator which runs the motorway, were suspended after falling 4.6 percent after news of the collapse.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-14

  • USA

    Several dead, injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami

    Read more

  • USA

    Highway bridge collapses in US state of Washington

    Read more

  • INDIA

    Dozens die after bridge collapses at Indian festival

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility