International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara: ‘Dinosaurs were the last great champions’

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Alan Turing's nephew: ‘A Shakespearean tragedy surrounded his life’

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Chamisa's lawyers contest election results in court

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New US sanctions on Iran: Trump ups pressure after exiting nuclear deal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Space Farce’? Alternative logos for new US military branch flood social media

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zambia accused of illegal handover of Zimbabwean opposition figure

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MyCameraIsMyWeapon campaign takes on Iran's mandatory hijab law

Read more

THE DEBATE

Headed for war? Israel-Gaza conflict flares despite truce talks

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Legal highs: the pros and cons of legalising cannabis

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

UN: Up to 30,000 Islamic State group fighters left in Iraq, Syria

© Zaid Al-Obeidi / AFP | A picture taken on July 9, 2018 shows a view of the Al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul, a year after the city was retaken by Iraqi government forces from the IS group.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-14

Between 20,000 and 30,000 Islamic State fighters remain in Iraq and Syria despite the jihadist group's defeat and a halt in the flow of foreigners joining its ranks, according to a UN report released Monday.

The report by UN sanctions monitors estimates that between 3,000 and 4,000 IS jihadists were based in Libya while some of the key operatives in the extremist group were being relocated to Afghanistan.

Member-states told the monitors that the total IS membership in Iraq and Syria was "between 20,000 and 30,000 individuals, roughly equally distributed between the two countries."

"Among these is still a significant component of the many thousands of active foreign terrorist fighters," said the report.

The sanctions monitoring team submits independent reports every six months to the Security Council on the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, which are on the UN terrorist blacklist.

IS once controlled large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, but last year it was driven out of Mosul and Raqa -- the twin seats of power of the Sunni extremist group.

By January 2018, IS was confined to small pockets of territory in Syria, although the report said the group "showed greater resilience" in eastern Syria.

IS "is still able to mount attacks inside Syrian territory. It does not fully control any territory in Iraq, but it remains active through sleeper cells" of agents hiding out in the desert and elsewhere, said the report.

Some member-states raised concerns about new IS cells emerging from the densely populated Rukban camp for internally displaced persons in southern Syria, on the border with Jordan, where families of IS fighters are now living.

Relocating to Afghanistan

The flow of foreigners leaving IS "remains lower than expected" and no other arena has emerged as a favorite destination for foreign fighters, although "significant numbers have made their way to Afghanistan", said the report.

There are an estimated 3,500-4,500 IS fighters in Afghanistan and those numbers are increasing, according to the report.

The flow of foreign fighters toward IS "has essentially come to a halt," it added.

IS finances are drying up, with one member-state estimating that its total reserves were "in the low hundreds of millions" of US dollars. Some revenue from oil fields in northeastern Syria continues to flow to IS.

IS commands only 250 to 500 members in Yemen, compared to between 6,000 and 7,000 fighters for Al-Qaeda.

In the Sahel, the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara is active mostly at the border between Mali and Niger but has less of a foothold than the Al-Qaeda-linked Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JMIN).

The Al-Qaeda-linked Shabaab dominates in Somalia but the report said that IS "has the strategic intent to expand to central and southern Somalia". Some Somali IS fighters may choose to relocate to Puntland, said the report.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-08-14

  • IRAQ

    Iraq jails French and German citizens for life for joining Islamic State group

    Read more

  • ISRAEL - GOLAN HEIGHTS

    Israeli air strike 'kills IS group militants' in Golan Heights

    Read more

  • TAJIKISTAN

    Islamic State group claims deadly attack on cyclists in Tajikistan

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility