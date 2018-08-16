International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Indigenous peoples: Fighting discrimination

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

From Turkey to Iran: (re)inventing kebab

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara: ‘Dinosaurs were the last great champions’

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Alan Turing's nephew: ‘A Shakespearean tragedy surrounded his life’

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Chamisa's lawyers contest election results in court

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New US sanctions on Iran: Trump ups pressure after exiting nuclear deal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Space Farce’? Alternative logos for new US military branch flood social media

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zambia accused of illegal handover of Zimbabwean opposition figure

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MyCameraIsMyWeapon campaign takes on Iran's mandatory hijab law

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Incumbent President Keita wins re-election in Mali

© Luc Gnago, REUTERS | Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of Mali and candidate for Rally for Mali party (RPM), speaks during a meeting in Bamako, Mali August 3, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-16

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been re-elected for a five-year term after winning 67.17 percent of the vote in a runoff, the government announced on Thursday.

Opposition challenger and former finance minister Soumaila Cisse, who also ran against Keita in 2013, won 32.83 percent on Sunday, Local Government Minister Mohamed Ag Erlaf said on national television, giving provisional figures.

Turnout was low, at 34.5%. Violence, low public enthusiasm and accusations of fraud marred the vote. Cisse, 68, on Monday said he would reject the results.

Keita, 73, will take office on September 4, with hopes he can strengthen a 2015 peace accord between the government, government-allied groups and former Tuareg rebels.

Mali, a landlocked nation home to at least 20 ethnic groups where the majority of people live on less than $2 (1.76 euros) a day, has battled jihadist attacks and intercommunal violence for years.

Islamist attacks have spread from the north to the centre and south of the vast country and spilled into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, often inflaming communal conflicts.

On Wednesday, the opposition claimed a technician working for Cisse was tortured while detained by security forces for three days.

Internet access was cut on mobile networks in Bamako on Thursday morning ahead of the announcement, AFP journalists witnessed.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-08-16

  • MALI

    Mali opposition leader rejects election result as counting underway

    Read more

  • MALI

    Malians vote in presidential runoff amid attacks, threats

    Read more

  • MALI

    Mali in presidential runoff overshadowed by security crisis

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility