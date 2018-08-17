Tributes pour in for 'gift from God' Aretha Franklin

Tributes have poured in for Aretha Franklin after the legendary singer died at home on Thursday at the age of 76.

Presidents, musicians and celebrities have taken to social media to express their love for the 'Queen of Soul', who was famous for singing classics such as ‘Think’, ‘Say A Little Prayer’ and ‘Respect’.

At the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in 2015, then US president Barack Obama wiped away tears as Franklin brought the house to a standing ovation with her passionate rendition of ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’. He and Michelle Obama paid tribute to her on Twitter on Thursday, saying that she “defined the American experience”.

Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/bfASqKlLc5 Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 16, 2018

Former US president Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged people to listen to Aretha Franklin’s songs, which have been "such an important part" of their lives.

Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years. We hope youâ€™ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you. Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 14, 2018

Current US president Donald Trump told his Twitter followers that Franklin's voice was a "gift from God".

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

A 'remarkable' music legacy

The music industry mourned the loss of one of its greats. Smokey Robinson, Franklin’s longtime friend and collaborator, said in a statement yesterday that, “This morning my longest friend in this world went home to be with our father. I will miss her so much but I know she’s at peace.”

Barbra Streisand, who had also performed with her, said on Instagram that it was “difficult to conceive of a world without her”.

British singer Adele thanked Franklin on Instagram, writing that she could not remember a day of her life without Franklin’s music.

Mariah Carey referenced Franklin’s songs in her tweet, saying, “I say a BIG prayer for you. You will forever have all of our RESPECT."

I will forever cherish the moments I spent in your presence. Your indelible impact was earned not only by your incomparable voice but by your bigger than life personality, wit and humor. I say a BIG prayer for you. You will forever have all our RESPECT. Love, Mariah â™¥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/97qk0J64rO Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 16, 2018

Other celebrities from the music industry came forward to pay their respects.

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ #Aretha John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Letâ€™s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

Iâ€™m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

An 'iconic symbol of black pride'

Franklin was also known for her role in the civil rights movement. Her song 'Respect' became an anthem for feminism and civil rights.

Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson visited her in the hospice where she was receiving treatment just the day before she died. In an interview with AP, he said, "The most consistent voice in music for 60 years has been Aretha Franklin's voice... The world of music has lost a bit of its soul."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), an organisation that Franklin donated to, wrote that Franklin had “made sure Black women wouldn’t be ignored”.

Aretha Franklin provided the civil rights movement with a powerful voice â€” and financial support â€” and made sure Black women wouldn't be ignored.Today we say goodbye to a lifelong champion for racial justice. pic.twitter.com/7ncCenbJRC ACLU (@ACLU) August 16, 2018

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) tweeted that the singer was an “iconic symbol of black pride”.

Aretha Franklin's influence on music and civil rights has been felt across the world. But the 'Queen of Soul' didn’t only receive tributes on earth, with even the moon paying its respects.

We're very sad to hear about the #QueenofSoul passing. Rock Steady Aretha. From your steady rock out in space. pic.twitter.com/1rbBRlRUW7 NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 16, 2018

