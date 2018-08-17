Former CIA directors issue unprecedented condemnation of Trump

Former CIA directors and another half dozen of America’s most senior spies have issued an unprecedented condemnation of President Donald Trump, after his decision to blacklist their colleague John Brennan.

In a statement from former senior intelligence officials, ex CIA bosses appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents including Robert Gates, George Tenet, Porter Goss, Leon Panetta, David Petraeus denounced Trump’s decision to strip Brennan of his security clearance.

New: Statement from a dozen former top intelligence officials representing R and D admins (including ex-CIA chiefs) says yanking Brennanâ€™s clearance has â€œeverything to do with an attempt to stifle free speech.â€ pic.twitter.com/Qa7g7LgHAJ Elana Schor (@eschor) 17 August 2018

“The president’s action regarding John Brennan and the threats of similar action against other former officials has nothing to do with who should and should not hold security clearances - and everything to do with an attempt to stifle free speech," the statement read.

Describing Trump’s move as “inappropriate and deeply regrettable” they insisted “we have never before seen the approval or removal of security clearances used as a political tool, as was done in this case.”

After the White House said Brennan a notable Trump critic had been stripped of clearance due to his “erratic” behavior, Trump admitted it was because of his criticism and comments on Trump campaign ties with Russia.

Itâ€™s astounding how often you fail to live up to minimum standards of decency, civility, & probity. Seems like you will never understand what it means to be president, nor what it takes to be a good, decent, & honest person. So disheartening, so dangerous for our Nation. https://t.co/eI9HaCec1m John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) 14 August 2018

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump admitted his decision on Brennan’s clearance was linked to the ongoing federal probe into collusion between his campaign and Russia to rig the 2016 election.

"I call it the rigged witch hunt, [it] is a sham," Trump was quoted as saying. "And these people led it. So I think something has to be done."

Trump’s actions have been widely condemned, including by respected former admiral William McRaven, the commander of the US Navy SEAL raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

In an open letter in the Washington Post, McRaven called on Trump to revoke his security clearance too.

Admirals and Generals - if you donâ€™t follow Admiral McRavenâ€™s example in his condemnation of @realDonaldTrump you align with Americaâ€™s most disgraceful President. Close ranks with McRaven. Continue to execute your oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Major General (ret) Paul Eaton (@PaulDEaton52) 17 August 2018

“I would consider it an honor if you would revoke my security clearance as well, so I can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency,” wrote McRaven.

“Like most Americans, I had hoped that when you became president, you would rise to the occasion and become the leader this great nation needs.

“A good leader tries to embody the best qualities of his or her organization. A good leader sets the example for others to follow. A good leader always puts the welfare of others before himself or herself.

“Your leadership, however, has shown little of these qualities. Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation.”

But most of Trump’s Republican allies have defended the move or refused to condemn it publicly.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

