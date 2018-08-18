International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Indigenous peoples: Fighting discrimination

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

From Turkey to Iran: (re)inventing kebab

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara: ‘Dinosaurs were the last great champions’

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Alan Turing's nephew: ‘A Shakespearean tragedy surrounded his life’

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Chamisa's lawyers contest election results in court

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New US sanctions on Iran: Trump ups pressure after exiting nuclear deal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Space Farce’? Alternative logos for new US military branch flood social media

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zambia accused of illegal handover of Zimbabwean opposition figure

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MyCameraIsMyWeapon campaign takes on Iran's mandatory hijab law

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Mali's opposition leader Soumaila Cissé rejects presidential runoff result

© Michele Cattani / AFP | Malian Opposition leader Soumaila Cisse delivers a speech during a press conference on August 17, 2018, in Bamako, on the eve of the official results of Mali's presidential election.

Video by Selina SYKES , Christelle PIRE

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-18

Mali's opposition leader on Friday rejected the announcement that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was the winner of a presidential runoff in this West African nation, saying he would be filing a fraud complaint to the Constitutional Court.

Soumaila Cissé held a news conference to declare that, according to results from his party, Cisse instead won the runoff with 51.75 percent of the vote to Keita's 48.25 percent.

"I reject the results proclaimed by the Ministry of Territorial Administration that do not reflect the vote of Malians," Cissé said.

The Constitutional Court has until Aug. 22 to approve the election results.

The Ministry of Territorial Administration said Thursday that Keita won a second five-year term in the turbulent nation, capturing more than 67 percent of the vote to Cisse's 32 percent.

More than 2.7 million Malians voted in Sunday's runoff, a 34 percent turnout despite threats by extremist groups.

European Union observers said there were irregularities during Sunday's vote but did not say there was fraud.

After the declaration of the results, Keita received congratulations from French President Emmanuel Macron, whose military has been engaged in Mali in the fight against extremism.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also called 73-year-old incumbent to congratulate him. The U.N. has had more than 12,000 peacekeepers in the turbulent country since 2013.

As Keita supporters celebrated Thursday night, the capital city of Bamako experienced a restless night. Cissé supporters marched with anti-Keita signs, denouncing the results.

"We are launching a vibrant call for citizen mobilization to exert popular, peaceful and democratic pressure to enforce the Malian vote," said Cissé campaign director Tiebile Drame.

Mahamadou Camara, spokesman for Keita, had called the victory well-earned.

Keita leads a nation that has grown more insecure since he beat Cissé in a second-round election in 2013, the same year that French-backed forces pushed extremists in the north from their strongholds. Keita took power the year after a military coup ushered in an era of chaos that allowed the extremists to flourish.

The extremists linked to both al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have been staging more brazen attacks that have spread into central Mali. Deadly communal clashes between ethnic groups and accusations of heavy-handed counterterror operations have caused even deeper tensions and mistrust of the government.

In northern and central Mali, more than 50 polling stations had closed before noon on Sunday because of threats by extremists, according to the Citizen Observation Pool of Mali, which had more than 2,000 observers.

The observers also reported several incidents of violence on voting day, including the killing of a village chairman and the harassment of at least four election workers. A number of polling stations were burned.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-08-18

  • MALI

    Incumbent President Keita wins re-election in Mali

    Read more

  • MALI

    Mali opposition leader rejects election result as counting underway

    Read more

  • MALI

    Malians vote in presidential runoff amid attacks, threats

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility