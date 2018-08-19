Police charge UK parliament attack suspect with attempted murder

Sudanese-born British national Salih Khater was charged with two counts of attempted murder on Saturday and will appear in court on Monday after a car careered into people and a barrier at Britain's parliament earlier this week, police said.

Khater will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with the attempted murders of members of the public and of police officers, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"Due to the methodology, iconic location and the alleged targeting of civilians and police officers, the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) are treating this case as terrorism," it said.

Police also said they were searching two addresses in Birmingham and one in Nottingham, central England, as part of their inquiries.

There have been no further arrests, they added in a statement.

Khater is from Birmingham, central England and wasn't known to security services before Tuesday, top police counter-terrorism officer Neil Basu said.

The 29-year-old driver was arrested after he hit pedestrians and cyclists before ramming his car into barriers outside parliament in Westminster.

The incident had disturbing parallels with an attack last year, when a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing outside parliament and running inside.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-19