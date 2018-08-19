Blaze near French capital leaves five children fighting for their lives

A fire in a residential building near Paris on Sunday left seven people with serious injuries including five children who were in a "life-threatening" condition, firefighters said.

A dozen police officers were also slightly hurt in the blaze in the suburb of Aubervilliers, north of Paris, which was later brought under control, a Paris fire service spokesman said.

DIRECT ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· Violent incendie Ã Aubervilliers : nouveau bilan de 8 victimes en Ã©tat d'urgence absolue dont 5 enfants. (images @RemyBuisine) https://t.co/CK7dTV1UAY pic.twitter.com/NNp3GCcjhJ Actu17 (@Actu17) August 19, 2018

The fire, which broke out at around 7pm Paris time on the top floor of the residential building, needed 100 firefighters to tackle it. The scores of firefighters battled to save the children.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown, the fire service added.

Minister of the Interior Gérard Collomb confirmed that the fire was now under control and applauded the speedy response of the emergency services. Collomb added, "My first thoughts go to those who have been wounded and hospitalised".

This tragedy comes just one one month after a similar fire in Aubervilliers, which left a mother and her three children dead and nine others injured.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

