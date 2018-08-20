Latest update : 2018-08-20
Surviving hyperinflation in Venezuela
In Venezuela, the government has knocked five zeroes off the refurbished Bolívar in a desperate attempt to control hyperinflation. The Bolívar Soberano is anchored to a crypto-currency that was launched earlier this year. In May 2018, Nicolas Maduro was re-elected president in a vote deemed unfair by both the European Union and the United States. Maduro promised to focus on boosting the economy, but Venezuelans are yet to see their lives improve. Report by FRANCE 24's Claire Paccalin.
