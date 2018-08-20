International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

Spokesman of US-led coalition against IS group: 'A lot of IS group fighters are underground'

FOCUS

Surviving hyperinflation in Venezuela

IN THE PRESS

'A #MeToo leader made deal with her own accuser'

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Indigenous peoples: Fighting discrimination

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

From Turkey to Iran: (re)inventing kebab

THE INTERVIEW

Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara: ‘Dinosaurs were the last great champions’

THE INTERVIEW

Alan Turing's nephew: ‘A Shakespearean tragedy surrounded his life’

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Chamisa's lawyers contest election results in court

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New US sanctions on Iran: Trump ups pressure after exiting nuclear deal

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-08-20

Surviving hyperinflation in Venezuela

In Venezuela, the government has knocked five zeroes off the refurbished Bolívar in a desperate attempt to control hyperinflation. The Bolívar Soberano is anchored to a crypto-currency that was launched earlier this year. In May 2018, Nicolas Maduro was re-elected president in a vote deemed unfair by both the European Union and the United States. Maduro promised to focus on boosting the economy, but Venezuelans are yet to see their lives improve. Report by FRANCE 24's Claire Paccalin.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.

By Claire PACCALIN , Karina CHABOUR , Mayssa AWAD , Romeo LANGLOIS

2018-07-27 Middle East

So rich but so poor: Protests erupt in Iraq's oil-rich south

For the past three weeks, Iraq has been rocked by protests. They began in the southern province of Basra, home to over 70 percent of Iraq's oil reserves, and quickly spread to...

2018-07-26 Florence GAILLARD

Versailles, the enduring appeal of one of France's most iconic monuments

Built 400 years ago, the Palace of Versailles is one of France's most iconic monuments. Eight million people come to visit it every year. A symbol of King Louis XIV's absolute...

2018-07-25 Asia-pacific

Imran Khan vs Shabaz Sharif: Pakistan's tight election race

This Wednesday, Pakistanis went to the polls to elect a new parliament, this as the IS group claimed responsibility for a bombing that killed dozens of people near a polling...

2018-07-24 Karina CHABOUR

Vegan activism: What's the beef?

French butchers have asked for police protection to deal with an increase in violence by vegan groups. According to their union, about 50 butchers and fishmongers have been...

