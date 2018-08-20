Latest update : 2018-08-20
'A lot of IS group fighters are underground,' says US-led coalition spokesman
Colonel Sean Ryan is the spokesman of the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State (IS) group. In an interview with FRANCE 24, Ryan details the coalition’s plans to militarily defeat the IS group in Iraq and in Syria, but warns that “we’re still fighting a very brutal enemy”. Ryan says many IS group fighters are now hiding underground – making them extremely difficult to quantify – and many of them “only come out at night”. He also explains how they use civilians as human shields.
Produced by Narimène Laouadi and Morgane Minair.