THE INTERVIEW

'A lot of IS group fighters are underground,' says US-led coalition spokesman

FOCUS

Surviving hyperinflation in Venezuela

IN THE PRESS

'A #MeToo leader made deal with her own accuser'

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Indigenous peoples: Fighting discrimination

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

From Turkey to Iran: (re)inventing kebab

THE INTERVIEW

Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara: ‘Dinosaurs were the last great champions’

THE INTERVIEW

Alan Turing's nephew: ‘A Shakespearean tragedy surrounded his life’

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Chamisa's lawyers contest election results in court

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New US sanctions on Iran: Trump ups pressure after exiting nuclear deal

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-08-20

'A lot of IS group fighters are underground,' says US-led coalition spokesman

Colonel Sean Ryan is the spokesman of the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State (IS) group. In an interview with FRANCE 24, Ryan details the coalition’s plans to militarily defeat the IS group in Iraq and in Syria, but warns that “we’re still fighting a very brutal enemy”. Ryan says many IS group fighters are now hiding underground – making them extremely difficult to quantify – and many of them “only come out at night”. He also explains how they use civilians as human shields.

Produced by Narimène Laouadi and Morgane Minair.

By Gallagher FENWICK

2018-08-13 Marine BENOIT

Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara: ‘Dinosaurs were the last great champions’

Our guest in this edition is Kenneth Lacovara, a paleontologist who has studied some the largest dinosaurs ever to walk our planet. Lacovara explains why more than ever, these...

2018-08-13 Marjorie PAILLON

Alan Turing's nephew: ‘A Shakespearean tragedy surrounded his life’

His uncle cracked Nazi ciphering by finding the settings for the Enigma coding machine in 1939, giving the United Kingdom and its allies an enormous advantage during World War...

2018-07-30 Marjorie PAILLON

Space is not a 'Plan B', says former NASA astronaut

In 1992, Mae Jemison made history as the first African-American woman to travel into space. The former NASA astronaut now advocates for more diversity in space and STEM fields,...

2018-07-28 Alvaro SIERRA

France Foreign Minister Le Drian urges Colombia to stick to peace process

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian travels to Colombia in his first official visit to a Latin American country. Le Drian spoke to FRANCE 24 in Bogota about his vision for...

