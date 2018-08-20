International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

'A #MeToo leader made deal with her own accuser'

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Indigenous peoples: Fighting discrimination

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

From Turkey to Iran: (re)inventing kebab

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara: ‘Dinosaurs were the last great champions’

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Alan Turing's nephew: ‘A Shakespearean tragedy surrounded his life’

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Chamisa's lawyers contest election results in court

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New US sanctions on Iran: Trump ups pressure after exiting nuclear deal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Space Farce’? Alternative logos for new US military branch flood social media

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zambia accused of illegal handover of Zimbabwean opposition figure

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

French oil giant Total officially quits US sanctions-hit Iran

© Atta Kenare, AFP | Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh at a press conference in Tehran on February 4, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-20

French energy giant Total has officially quit its multi-billion-dollar gas project in Iran, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Monday, following the reimposition of US sanctions.

"Total has officially left the agreement for the development of phase 11 of South Pars (gas field). It has been more than two months that it announced that it would leave the contract," he told the ICANA news agency, which is linked to the oil ministry.

The United States said in May that it was abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions on Iran in two phases in August and November.

The second phase will target Iran's oil industry, and Total had already said it would be impossible to remain in Iran unless it received a specific waiver from Washington, which was not granted.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-08-20

  • IRAN

    Iran gives Total two months to seek US sanctions exemption

    Read more

  • IRAN

    French oil giant Total seeks exemption from US sanctions for Iran gas project

    Read more

  • IRAN - USA - DIPLOMACY

    Trump throws Iran fake bait while sanctions loom

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility