International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

'A #MeToo leader made deal with her own accuser'

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Indigenous peoples: Fighting discrimination

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

From Turkey to Iran: (re)inventing kebab

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara: ‘Dinosaurs were the last great champions’

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Alan Turing's nephew: ‘A Shakespearean tragedy surrounded his life’

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Chamisa's lawyers contest election results in court

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New US sanctions on Iran: Trump ups pressure after exiting nuclear deal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Space Farce’? Alternative logos for new US military branch flood social media

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zambia accused of illegal handover of Zimbabwean opposition figure

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Mali's top court confirms Keita victory after contested vote

© Issouf Sanogo, AFP | Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, 73, pictured during a campaign rally in July.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-20

Mali's Constitutional Court on Monday declared Ibrahim Boubacar Keita president after the 73-year-old incumbent won elections that his opponent, former minister Soumaila Cisse, 68, said were marred by fraud.

Keita was victor in a runoff on August 12 that, according to official results issued by the court after a one-hour session, gave him 67.16 percent of the vote.

He will begin his second five-year term on September 4.

His re-election came despite fierce criticism of failures to tackle jihadist violence and ethnic tensions that have rocked the impoverished Sahel state.

Keita's major challenge as he starts the new term will be to strengthen a 2015 peace accord between the government, government-allied groups and former Tuareg rebels that the government sees as a cornerstone of peace.

Cisse, 68, picked up 32.84 percent of the vote, according to the official results.

He filed a petition to say that that some of the results were rigged. By his calculation he won the election with 51.75 percent of the vote, he said.

But the court rejected his petition as being inadmissible or unsupported by evidence.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-08-20

  • MALI

    Mali's opposition leader Soumaila Cissé rejects presidential runoff result

    Read more

  • MALI

    Incumbent President Keita wins re-election in Mali

    Read more

  • MALI

    Mali run-off pits Keïta's record against Cissé's pledge for change

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

Newsletter

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility