Europe

Spanish police treat knife assault near Barcelona as ‘terrorist attack’

© Lluis Gene, AFP | Catalan regional police stand guard outside the apartment of a man who tried to attack a police station near Barcelona on Aug. 20, 2018.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-08-20

An assault on a police station near Barcelona by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by an officer in northeastern Spain is being treated as a "terrorist attack", police said Monday.

"We are treating it as a terrorist attack. The officer used his gun to save his own life," Rafel Comes, a commissioner with the Catalan regional police, told a news conference in Cornella de Llobregat, where the attack took place.

Regional police said on Twitter the man had entered the police station in Cornella, near Barcelona, just before 0400 GMT "with the aim of attacking the officers", adding he had then been shot.

Anti-terrorism police sources said the man, a 29-year-old Algerian who lived in the area, had shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is great) as he entered the station.

The police station was cordoned off and funeral home employees removed the attacker's body from the building, an AFP photographer at the scene said.

Officers searched the man's home, which was located just a few hundred metres (yards) from the site of the attack.

This month Barcelona commemorated the first anniversary of an Islamist assault in which a young man drove a van down a busy central boulevard in Catalonia, killing 14 and injuring over 100 in Spain's worst attack in more than a decade.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

 

Date created : 2018-08-20

  • SPAIN

    ‘Not afraid,’ proclaim thousands at defiant Barcelona anti-terror march

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Two Catalonia attacks suspects charged, two others granted conditional release

    Read more

  • FRANCE - SPAIN

    Catalonia terror suspects visited Paris region days before attacks

    Read more

