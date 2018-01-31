Tunisian PM: Tunisia's goal is to ‘be part of the club of modern democracies’

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24's Vanessa Burggraf in Tunis, Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed discussed his country's economic and social difficulties, seven years after the revolution. Following recent street protests, Chahed shared his thoughts on the anger of young Tunisians who still struggle to find work. He spoke to FRANCE 24 as French President Emmanuel Macron makes a state visit to Tunisia to "support the democratic transition" of the North African country.
"Tunisia succeeded in its democratic transition, but we’re still lagging behind as regards the economic transition", Tunisian PM Youssef Chahed told FRANCE 24. The goal now for the country is to "make a success of this economic transition so that our country can be part of the club of modern democracies", he added.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.