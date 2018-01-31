International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-01-31

Tunisian PM: Tunisia's goal is to ‘be part of the club of modern democracies’

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24's Vanessa Burggraf in Tunis, Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed discussed his country's economic and social difficulties, seven years after the revolution. Following recent street protests, Chahed shared his thoughts on the anger of young Tunisians who still struggle to find work. He spoke to FRANCE 24 as French President Emmanuel Macron makes a state visit to Tunisia to "support the democratic transition" of the North African country.

"Tunisia succeeded in its democratic transition, but we’re still lagging behind as regards the economic transition", Tunisian PM Youssef Chahed told FRANCE 24. The goal now for the country is to "make a success of this economic transition so that our country can be part of the club of modern democracies", he added.

>> On France24.com: University graduates in southern Tunisia face mass unemployment

>> On France24.com: Seven years on, Tunisia’s youth still talking about a revolution

By Vanessa BURGGRAF

