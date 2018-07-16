International News 24/7

 

BUSINESS DAILY

A daily update on the latest business and economic news. Live on weekdays at 8.15 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-07-16

FIFA takes home revenue of over €5 billion from World Cup

FIFA's revenue from the 2018 World Cup has reached €5 billion ($6 billion), which is 25 percent more than in 2014. Meanwhile, France's finance minister says the country's win is good for growth, and Russia considers what to do with its empty stadiums now that the fans are heading home.

By Catherine BENNETT

2018-07-13 Bryan QUINN

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay out $4.7 billion in talc cancer case

US pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant Johnson & Johnson is hit with a massive judgment in a civil suit over its iconic talcum powder. Also today, China's latest figures show...

2018-07-12 Business

Irish Ryanair pilots walk out over low pay, poor working conditions

Some 30 Ryanair flights have been cancelled this Thursday as the low-cost carrier sees its first industrial action since recognising unions in December. Ryanair's Irish pilots...

2018-07-11 Business

How much will French players earn if they win the World Cup?

Winning the World Cup also brings financial rewards, so we take a look at how much the French side could earn if they lift the trophy on Sunday. We also find out what some...

2018-07-10 Business

Goals and growth: The economic impact of World Cup triumph

World Cup fever has a hold over France as "Les Bleus" prepare for their semi-final against Belgium. But could triumph in Russia lead to an economic boost? We try to answer that...

