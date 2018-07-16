FIFA takes home revenue of over €5 billion from World Cup

Latest update : 2018-07-16
A daily update on the latest business and economic news. Live on weekdays at 8.15 am Paris time.
Archives
2018-07-13 Bryan QUINN
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay out $4.7 billion in talc cancer case
US pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant Johnson & Johnson is hit with a massive judgment in a civil suit over its iconic talcum powder. Also today, China's latest figures show...
2018-07-12 Business
Irish Ryanair pilots walk out over low pay, poor working conditions
Some 30 Ryanair flights have been cancelled this Thursday as the low-cost carrier sees its first industrial action since recognising unions in December. Ryanair's Irish pilots...
2018-07-11 Business
How much will French players earn if they win the World Cup?
Winning the World Cup also brings financial rewards, so we take a look at how much the French side could earn if they lift the trophy on Sunday. We also find out what some...
2018-07-10 Business
Goals and growth: The economic impact of World Cup triumph
World Cup fever has a hold over France as "Les Bleus" prepare for their semi-final against Belgium. But could triumph in Russia lead to an economic boost? We try to answer that...