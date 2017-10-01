Defying Madrid: Catalonia's independence referendum

As polling stations opened across Catalonia Sunday, voters defied a ban from Madrid to cast their ballots in a vote on Catalan independence. Many were caught up in clashes that broke out as Spanish riot police tried to prevent them from casting their vote, with police at a Barcelona polling station firing rubber bullets at protesters. FRANCE 24’s François Picard has this report from Barcelona.
Produced by Charles WENTE, Yena LEE and Elise DUFFAU.
