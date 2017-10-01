International News 24/7

 

THE DEBATE

A live debate on the topic of the day, with four guests. From Monday to Thursday at 7.10 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-10-01

Defying Madrid: Catalonia's independence referendum

As polling stations opened across Catalonia Sunday, voters defied a ban from Madrid to cast their ballots in a vote on Catalan independence. Many were caught up in clashes that broke out as Spanish riot police tried to prevent them from casting their vote, with police at a Barcelona polling station firing rubber bullets at protesters. FRANCE 24’s François Picard has this report from Barcelona.

Produced by Charles WENTE, Yena LEE and Elise DUFFAU.

By François PICARD

Our guests

Ernest URTASUN

Spanish MEP, Group of the Greens

Marta ROSIQUE

Ferran BRUNET

Carlos RIVADULLA

Jordi SAVALL

