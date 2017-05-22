Video: Can Israeli-Palestinian talks succeed under Trump?

FRANCE 24, on Sunday, hosted a debate between former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni and chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat during the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa in Jordan. Livni and Erekat expressed the need to restart negotiations and the prospect of peace amid President Donald Trump’s first visit to the region.
