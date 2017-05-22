International News 24/7

 

Can Israeli-Palestinian talks succeed under Trump?

Cannes 2017: Arnold Schwarzenegger is back

Cannes 2017: The meteoric rise of Taylor Sheridan

Cannes 2017: Juliette Binoche lets the sunshine in

Emmanuel Macron in Mali: France committed to fighting terrorism

Saudi authorities to serve Donald Trump 'steak and ketchup' on first official visit

Emmanuel Macron in Mali: France committed to fighting terrorism in the region

Trump on the run? Upheaval at home overshadows first foreign tour

The monumental battle to save France's historic sites

THE DEBATE

A live debate on the topic of the day, with four guests. From Monday to Thursday at 7.10 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-22

Video: Can Israeli-Palestinian talks succeed under Trump?

FRANCE 24, on Sunday, hosted a debate between former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni and chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat during the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa in Jordan. Livni and Erekat expressed the need to restart negotiations and the prospect of peace amid President Donald Trump’s first visit to the region.

By Marc PERELMAN

