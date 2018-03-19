International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Facebook data breach highlights our 'digital ignorance'

Read more

THE DEBATE

Putin's Russia: What next?

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Health hoaxes in Africa, and a teacher's viral photo

Read more

ENCORE!

'See Red': Aaron Cohen talks gun reform, hip-hop and gastronomy in Paris

Read more

FOCUS

The surprising growth of evangelical churches in France

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Requiem for the Arab Spring: Why has Tunisia succeeded where others failed?

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Europe in a digital world: EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

'The New Silk Road': Arctic melt sparks territorial scramble

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Soviet-era enthusiasm' delivers Putin landslide

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE DEBATE

A live debate on the topic of the day, with four guests. From Monday to Thursday at 7.10 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-03-19

Putin's Russia: What next?

Vladimir Putin has been re-elected president of Russia for another six years, with a promise to improve the quality of life of the Russian people. François Picard asks the big questions over his re-election. What programme does Putin have in mind for the Russian people? Will life for his opponents get any easier?

By François PICARD

Our guests

Daria Kroleva

Psychology graduate student

Denis Volkov

Sociologist, Levada Center

Alexander Solovyev

Chairman, Open Russia Movement

Vladimir Pozner

Journalist and author

Follow us

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2018-03-15 Middle East

Seven years of war: What outcome for Syria?

Seven years and counting. In Syria, the deaths have run in the hundreds of thousands and the displaced in the millions. To this day there is still plenty of bloodshed and new...

Read more

2018-03-14 Russia

Poisoned relations: UK sanctions Russia over nerve agent attack

Following the ultimatum given to Russia, Theresa May has confirmed the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats. But this seems to be only the start. The UK prime minister is promising...

Read more

2018-03-13 USA

Trump fires Tillerson: What next for US diplomacy?

Rex Tillerson is the latest White House official on the receiving end of Donald Trump's famous line - you're fired! Our panel discuss how his replacement, CIA Director Mike...

Read more

2018-03-12 National Front party (France)

Bannon on Tour: Former Trump aide rallies European far-right

Last weekend, France's far-right National Front staged what it billed as a rebranding; a party conference where it changed its name and kicked out honorary president Jean-Marie...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility