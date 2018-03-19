Latest update : 2018-03-19
Putin's Russia: What next?
Vladimir Putin has been re-elected president of Russia for another six years, with a promise to improve the quality of life of the Russian people. François Picard asks the big questions over his re-election. What programme does Putin have in mind for the Russian people? Will life for his opponents get any easier?
Our guests
Daria Kroleva
Psychology graduate student
Denis Volkov
Sociologist, Levada Center
Alexander Solovyev
Chairman, Open Russia Movement
Vladimir Pozner
Journalist and author