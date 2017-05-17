International News 24/7

 

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-17

Cannes 2017: Monica Bellucci, mistress of ceremonies

Italian film star Monica Bellucci speaks to Eve Jackson about being the mistress of ceremonies at Cannes, appearing in one of the festival's most controversial films and why her kiss with Keanu Reeves in the Matrix was one of the best in cinema history.

By Eve JACKSON

Archives

2017-05-17 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: Let the party begin!

It's almost time for the Cannes Film Festival! Stars like Nicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard and Will Smith will gather on the French Riviera over the next twelve days for the...

2017-05-16 culture

Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri on her love affair with France

The lead singer of Scottish band Texas talks to Eve Jackson about her album "Jump on Board" that went straight to number one in France, how she feels about turning 50 and getting...

2017-05-15 culture

Singer Joyce Jonathan, Mandopop's French touch

"Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken". Oscar Wilde’s call to selfhood inspired French singer Joyce Jonathan to take her voice all the way to China. She’s become a...

2017-05-12 culture

Singer Aryana Sayeed, the Voice of Afghan Women

Aryana Sayeed is a superstar in Afghanistan. Singing in Pashto and Dari dialects, her voice not only gives Afghani folkloric music a modern twist, but also carries the...

