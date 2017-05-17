Cannes 2017: Monica Bellucci, mistress of ceremonies

Italian film star Monica Bellucci speaks to Eve Jackson about being the mistress of ceremonies at Cannes, appearing in one of the festival's most controversial films and why her kiss with Keanu Reeves in the Matrix was one of the best in cinema history.
