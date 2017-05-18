International News 24/7

 

Short 'reprieve' on social media ban ahead of Iran's election

ENCORE!

Cannes: Bollywood to Hollywood with Deepika Padukone

THE DEBATE

Iran presidential election: High stakes poll goes down to wire (part 1)

THE DEBATE

Iran presidential election: High stakes poll goes down to wire (part 2)

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Hacking back: Why business needs to trust the good guys online

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

Macron's government, a careful blend of political hues?

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Are French politicians paid too much?

ENCORE!

Cannes 2017: Todd Haynes returns to the Croisette with 'Wonderstruck'

FOCUS

Video: Social inequality on the rise in Tehran

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-18

Latest update : 2017-05-18

Cannes: Bollywood to Hollywood with Deepika Padukone

One of Bollywood's most successful actresses Deepika Padukone speaks to Eve Jackson about equality between the sexes, why she wanted to speak out about depression and her impressions of the Cannes Film Festival. She also gives us a brief taster of her badminton skills!

By Eve JACKSON

2017-05-18 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: Todd Haynes returns to the Croisette with 'Wonderstruck'

Thousands of journalists queued amid tight security this morning in Cannes to see one of the first films premiering in competition. Todd Haynes' "Wonderstruck" is based on an...

2017-05-17 cinema

Cannes 2017: Monica Bellucci, mistress of ceremonies

Italian film star Monica Bellucci speaks to Eve Jackson about being the mistress of ceremonies at Cannes, appearing in one of the festival's most controversial films and why her...

2017-05-17 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: Let the party begin!

It's almost time for the Cannes Film Festival! Stars like Nicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard and Will Smith will gather on the French Riviera over the next twelve days for the...

2017-05-16 culture

Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri on her love affair with France

The lead singer of Scottish band Texas talks to Eve Jackson about her album "Jump on Board" that went straight to number one in France, how she feels about turning 50 and getting...

