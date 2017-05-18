Cannes: Bollywood to Hollywood with Deepika Padukone

One of Bollywood's most successful actresses Deepika Padukone speaks to Eve Jackson about equality between the sexes, why she wanted to speak out about depression and her impressions of the Cannes Film Festival. She also gives us a brief taster of her badminton skills!
