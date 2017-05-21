Cannes 2017: Arnold Schwarzenegger is back

The Mr Universe turned Terminator turned governor of California is in Cannes to talk about his new film "The Wonders of the Sea". Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks to Eve Jackson about the time he waltzed with Sylvester Stallone, his documentary "Pumping Iron" and changing Donald Trump's views on the environment.
