ENCORE!

Cannes 2017: Arnold Schwarzenegger is back

ENCORE!

Cannes 2017: The meteoric rise of Taylor Sheridan

ENCORE!

Cannes 2017: Juliette Binoche lets the sunshine in

EYE ON AFRICA

Emmanuel Macron in Mali: France committed to fighting terrorism

MEDIAWATCH

Saudi authorities to serve Donald Trump 'steak and ketchup' on first official visit

THE DEBATE

Emmanuel Macron in Mali: France comitted to fighting terrorism in the region

THE DEBATE

Trump on the run? Upheaval at home overshadows first foreign tour

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The monumental battle to save France’s historic sites

FOCUS

India's ambitious plan to get its rail network back on track

ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-21

Cannes 2017: Arnold Schwarzenegger is back

The Mr Universe turned Terminator turned governor of California is in Cannes to talk about his new film "The Wonders of the Sea". Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks to Eve Jackson about the time he waltzed with Sylvester Stallone, his documentary "Pumping Iron" and changing Donald Trump's views on the environment.

By Eve JACKSON

Archives

2017-05-20 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: The meteoric rise of Taylor Sheridan

From struggling actor to Oscar-nominated screenwriter, Taylor Sheridan speaks to Eve Jackson about his directorial debut "Wind River", creating a TV series for Kevin Costner and...

2017-05-19 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: Juliette Binoche lets the sunshine in

The Oscar-winning French actress talks to FRANCE 24 about what it's like to have won every acting prize going and why she loves working in Hollywood. She also discusses her new...

2017-05-19 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Netflix makes Cannes debut with South Korean creature feature 'Okja'

Eve Jackson joins us from the Croisette on the second day of competition in Cannes. This Friday saw the screening of "Okja", a South Korean film directed by Bong Joon-ho. It's...

2017-05-17 cinema

Cannes 2017: Monica Bellucci, mistress of ceremonies

Italian film star Monica Bellucci speaks to Eve Jackson about being the mistress of ceremonies at Cannes, appearing in one of the festival's most controversial films and why her...

