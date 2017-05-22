International News 24/7

 

Naomi Campbell hosts 'Fashion For Relief' in Cannes

Peacemaker? After Saudi Arabia Trump visits Israel

Cannes 2017: Nicole Kidman stars in 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer'

Green MEP Eva Joly: 'Nuclear energy is a technology from the past'

'Healing viruses' offer hope in fight against 'superbugs'

EU health check: Should the EU increase cross-border care?

France's new president: Can Macron keep spirit of hope alive?

Lebanese prodigy Niveen Khabshab revolutionises cancer treatment

Campaigning kicks off in France for high-stakes parliamentary elections

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-22

Naomi Campbell hosts 'Fashion For Relief' in Cannes

One of the original supermodels -- and first black covergirl 25 years ago -- speaks to Eve Jackson about her charity Fashion for Relief, which hosted a catwalk show in Cannes raising money for the Save the Children charity, pulling in stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Uma Thurman, Kate Moss and Queen Rania Jordan. She also spoke to FRANCE 24 about the refugees she spent time with in Jordon.

By Eve JACKSON

Archives

2017-05-22 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: Nicole Kidman stars in 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer'

It's time for Nicole Kidman to make her big entrance at the Cannes Film Festival. The Australian actress is due on the red carpet later for the premiere of her new film, "The...

2017-05-21 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: Arnold Schwarzenegger is back

The Mr Universe turned Terminator turned governor of California is in Cannes to talk about his new film "The Wonders of the Sea". Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks to Eve Jackson...

2017-05-20 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: The meteoric rise of Taylor Sheridan

From struggling actor to Oscar-nominated screenwriter, Taylor Sheridan speaks to Eve Jackson about his directorial debut "Wind River", creating a TV series for Kevin Costner and...

2017-05-19 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: Juliette Binoche lets the sunshine in

The Oscar-winning French actress talks to FRANCE 24 about what it's like to have won every acting prize going and why she loves working in Hollywood. She also discusses her new...

