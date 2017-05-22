Naomi Campbell hosts 'Fashion For Relief' in Cannes

One of the original supermodels -- and first black covergirl 25 years ago -- speaks to Eve Jackson about her charity Fashion for Relief, which hosted a catwalk show in Cannes raising money for the Save the Children charity, pulling in stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Uma Thurman, Kate Moss and Queen Rania Jordan. She also spoke to FRANCE 24 about the refugees she spent time with in Jordon.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.