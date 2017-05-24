International News 24/7

 

Could Sean Baker's 'Florida Project' win at Cannes?

A frosty Vatican reception?

We'll always have Cannes: World's most famous film festival turns 70 (part 2)

We'll always have Cannes: World's most famous film festival turns 70 (part 1)

Cannes 2017: Sofia Coppola returns with fraught thriller 'The Beguiled'

Meeting 'cultural activist' and soprano Dima Bawab

Spain's Doñana National Park is dying of thirst

French labour reform: Macron's first push to fix the economy

The perilous journey from Libya to Italy, told by a migrant; and capoeira for former child soldiers in central Africa

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-24

Could Sean Baker's 'Florida Project' win at Cannes?

The Tangerine director Sean Baker speaks to Eve Jackson about his new movie -- which is creating a lot of buzz in Cannes -- "The Florida Project." He also tells FRANCE 24 about how he found one of the main actresses in the film on social media...

By Eve JACKSON

2017-05-24 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: Sofia Coppola returns with fraught thriller 'The Beguiled'

Nicole Kidman is presenting her fourth entry at the Cannes Film Festival this Wednesday. The Australian actress stars in Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled". It also features Colin...

2017-05-23 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: Al Gore 'The modern climate movement was launched here'

The former US vice president and Nobel Laureate speaks to Eve Jackson about his new film "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," how we can solve the climate crisis and why he...

2017-05-23 Cannes Film Festival 2017

TV series 'Top of the Lake: China Girl' screened at Cannes

Director Jane Campion has been invited to present something relatively unusual at this year's Cannes Film Festival: her acclaimed TV series. It's called "Top of the Lake: China...

2017-05-22 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: Naomi Campbell hosts 'Fashion For Relief'

One of the original supermodels -- and first black covergirl 25 years ago -- speaks to Eve Jackson about her charity Fashion for Relief, which hosted a catwalk show in Cannes...

