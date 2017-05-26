International News 24/7

 

US President wraps up world tour in Italy (Part 1)

US President wraps up world tour in Italy (Part 2)

The battle against illegal fishing in West Africa

Trump has already quit the Paris climate deal - just not publicly

The Ice Memory Project: A treasure trove for future scientists

Cannes 2017: Stars dig deep at AIDS gala dinner

French fashion designer Jacquemus declares his love for Marseille

A piece of work: New French government braces for labour law reform

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-26

Cannes 2017: Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow becomes an urban warrior

The American teen idol Brittany Snow speaks to Eve Jackson about her new film "Bushwick," getting injured on set and the upcomong "Pitch Perfect 3".

By Eve JACKSON

2017-05-26 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: Stars dig deep at AIDS gala dinner

The annual charity dinner to raise money for HIV/AIDS research took place last night at Cannes. The star-studded amfAR gala is one of the highlights of the festival. Nicole...

2017-05-25 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: Nicole Kidman, Queen of the festival

She's been Grace of Monaco, Lars Von Trier's fugitive and a Moulin Rouge dancer but this year Nicole Kidman dominates the Cannes Film Festival. We find out more about her four...

2017-05-25 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: Robert Pattinson stars in Safdie brothers heist 'Good Time'

It's the ninth day of competition at the Cannes Film Festival and teen heartthrob Robert Pattinson is starring in "Good Time", a crime thriller directed by brothers Josh and...

2017-05-24 Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes 2017: Could Sean Baker's movie be the best at the fest?

The "Tangerine" director Sean Baker speaks to Eve Jackson about his new movie "The Florida Project". He also talks about finding one of his main actresses on social media and why...

