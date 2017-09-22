International News 24/7

 

Medtech: Repairing the human body

Hola "Ellas Hoy" - The 51 Percent welcomes its sister show on FRANCE 24 Spanish

A stroll through the Corsican city of Calvi, jewel of the Mediterranean

The torment of Christians living in Syria’s Khabur valley

'Generation Merkel' yearns for continuity and stability

Amazon rainforest pays heavy price for Brazil's political crisis

Presidential election re-run pushed back to October 26th

War of unknown words: Kim Jong-un calls Trump a 'dotard'

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-09-22

Jennifer Lawrence on why she's unafraid to speak out

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence speaks to Eve Jackson about fainting on set in "Mother!", playing a weak woman for the first time and why she wanted to speak out for gender pay equality.

By Eve JACKSON

Archives

2017-09-21 culture

This week’s not-to-miss exhibitions

From the life and career of the Greek opera singer, Maria Callas, at Paris's new concert hall on the river Seine to Monet’s secret art collection and Berlin’s new graffiti...

2017-09-20 culture

Film show: 'It', 'Loveless', 'Nothing to Hide' and 'The Party'

Film critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about the week’s film releases, including "It", "Loveless", "The Party" and "Nothing to Hide".

2017-09-19 culture

Elizabeth Strout: 'There’s something emotionally truthful about my characters'

Elizabeth Strout weaves deceptively simple stories of small-town America that explore human relationships and reveal universal truths. From the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Olive...

2017-09-18 culture

Music show: Stacey Kent, Fergie and Van Morrison

Jazz fans are no stranger to Stacey Kent’s effortless, crystal-clear vocals. The multilingual jazz vocalist dropped by the studio to talk about her upcoming album "I Know I...

