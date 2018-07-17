International News 24/7

 

ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-07-17

Questions of gender take centre stage at Avignon’s theatre festival

Olivia Salazar-Winspear swaps her Parisian studio for the sunshine of the South of France, with a special edition of Encore! from France’s foremost performing arts event. For its 72nd edition, the Avignon theatre festival has invited playwrights, choreographers and directors from around the world for a program that ranges from Greek tragedy to experimental drama.

Festival director Olivier Py has put the issue of gender and gender-based discrimination in the spotlight of this year’s selection; we take a look at two shows which explore the theme further. And we meet Amir Reza Koohestani, as he returns to the festival with his play “Summerless”. The Iranian director tells us why women are centre stage in his productions and at the heart of his theatre company.

By Olivia SALAZAR WINSPEAR , Renaud LEFORT

