International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

European critcism of Turkey 'unfair', Erdogan tells FRANCE 24

Read more

THE DEBATE

Qatar Diplomatic Crisis - Now the deadline has passed, what next?

Read more

FOCUS

Inside Scandinavia's first women-only mosque

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'The Nile Hilton Incident', 'Kiss Me' and 'Despicable Me 3'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Cuban government to reopen 'love hotels'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

You're ridiculous! Juncker lashes out at EU parliament after MEPs' no-show

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'France must be more ambitious' in fight against global warming

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

A Trumpian Independence Day

Read more

THE DEBATE

North Korea Missile Threat: Old problems, new solutions?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-07-05

European critcism of Turkey 'unfair', Erdogan tells FRANCE 24

© FRANCE 24 screen grab

In an exclusive interview with France 24, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at Germany for not allowing him to address the Turkish community there and preventing him from bringing his bodyguards to the upcoming G20 meeting in Hamburg.

The Turkish leader told France 24’s THE INTERVIEW that he has no regrets about comparing current-day Germany to the Nazi regime.

Erdogan also said that Europe has been unfair in its criticism of his nation and rejected claims that he is using last summer’s failed coup to carry out a witch hunt against dissenting voices. He told France 24 that he would allow the opposition ‘Justice March’ from Ankara to Istanbul to proceed if there is no violence.

On the Syria crisis, Erdogan warned that Turkey is ready to intervene militarily in the north to repel Syrian Kurdish forces there, forces armed and supported by the US but seen as a terrorist organisation by Turkey. A de-escalation zone could soon be established by Turkish and Russian troops in the region, he said.

Erdogan supported his allies in Qatar, saying that the demands made on the small Gulf nation were unacceptable, but he remained open to the possibility of shuttering the Turkish military base there if Qatari authorities were to make such a request.

An upcoming independence referendum for Iraqi Kurdistan would imperil the territorial integrity of Iraq, Erdogan warned, saying that he opposes the September 25 plebiscite.

By Marc PERELMAN

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-07-01 migrants

Saving migrants at sea: The story of Captain Klaus Vogel

In October 2014, Italy ended its Mare Nostrum operation to rescue stricken migrants in the Mediterranean. With thousands of lives at risk, one man decided to take matters into...

Read more

2017-06-28 Islamic State (IS) group

Fighting terrorism: What can the UN do?

The UN says 40 to 50% of some 30,000 foreign fighters have already left territories controlled by the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. Several European countries estimate...

Read more

2017-06-24 Islamic State (IS) group

How to counter Islamic State group propaganda?

The Islamic State group is losing ground in Syria and Iraq, but as recent events in the UK and France have shown, its appeal to some young Muslims hasn't gone away. The terrorist...

Read more

2017-06-23 Colombia

FARC disarmament a 'historic day' for Colombia, says president

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos tells FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman the completion of FARC rebels’ disarmament marks a historic step in the country’s "transition to peace".

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility