Kareem, governor of Iraq's Kirkuk region: 'we're not afraid of threats'

FRANCE 24 correspondent James Andre interviews Najmaddin Kareem, the governor of Iraq's Kirkuk region, after the province voted to take part in the September 25 Kurdistan independence referendum. "We're not not against Baghdad, but we're not afraid of threats", Kareem says.
