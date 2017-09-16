International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Kareem, governor of Iraq's Kirkuk region: 'we're not afraid of threats'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#Cassini goes out in a blaze of glory

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France vs Brexit Britain: Who will come out on top?

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Dried-up Aral Sea springs back to life

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Seahorses and shellfish fascinate in France's Thau Lagoon

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Cozmo, the new face of AI

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

The racy Egyptian music video that was a viral hit; and the man trying to #SaveDakar

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

The cost of climate change: Hurricanes Harvey and Irma highlight risks

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-09-16

Kareem, governor of Iraq's Kirkuk region: 'we're not afraid of threats'

FRANCE 24 correspondent James Andre interviews Najmaddin Kareem, the governor of Iraq's Kirkuk region, after the province voted to take part in the September 25 Kurdistan independence referendum. "We're not not against Baghdad, but we're not afraid of threats", Kareem says.

By James ANDRE

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-09-13 Nuclear disarmament

'China has unique leverage with North Korea and needs to use it'

Robert Wood is US Ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament. He joined us from Geneva to give us his point of view on the North Korean nuclear crisis, saying that diplomatic...

Read more

2017-09-12 Venezuela

Former ICC chief prosecutor discusses Venezuela crisis

Luis Moreno Ocampo was the first chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and is now the special envoy of the Organisation of American States for crimes against...

Read more

2017-09-09 Cambodia

Exiled Cambodian opposition leader slams 'constitutional coup'

Cambodia is in crisis. Earlier this month, a key opposition leader, Kem Sokha, was charged with treason. He could now face up to 30 years in jail. Meanwhile, The Cambodia Daily,...

Read more

2017-09-06 migrants

Migrant crisis: Can Europe find a solution?

Kristalina Georgieva is Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank and a former European Commission Vice President. She gives us her perspective on how to solve the migrant crisis...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility