Condemning migrant slave auctions is ‘not enough’, says Ivory Coast’s Ouattara

In an exclusive wide-ranging interview, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara spoke to FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman in Abidjan. Ouattara expressed his “disgust” at recent revelations over African migrants being sold as slaves in Libya, demanding that those guilty of these crimes be brought to justice by the International Criminal Court. He said the issue would be on the agenda at the Africa-EU Summit that Ivory Coast will host in Abidjan next week.
The Ivorian president spoke about recent events in Zimbabwe that saw the ouster of Robert Mugabe, called for dialogue in Togo and for the first time denied any involvement in the failed coup in neighbouring Burkina Faso. Ouattara also addressed domestic politics in home in Ivory Coast.
