Condemning migrant slave auctions is ‘not enough’, says Ivory Coast’s Ouattara

A tiger in Paris

French women speak out about sexual harassment, but what happens next?

Zimbabwe: Emmerson Mnangagwa pledges to revive failing economy

Video: FRANCE 24 meets foreigners fighting with Kurds in Syria

Energy Observer: The world's first hydrogen-powered boat

The best winter exhibitions

Shortage of male heirs leads many Japanese families to adopt adult men

Death of an icon: Remembering fashion designer Azzedine Alaïa

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-11-25

© France 24, Screengrab | Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara

In an exclusive wide-ranging interview, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara spoke to FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman in Abidjan. Ouattara expressed his “disgust” at recent revelations over African migrants being sold as slaves in Libya, demanding that those guilty of these crimes be brought to justice by the International Criminal Court. He said the issue would be on the agenda at the Africa-EU Summit that Ivory Coast will host in Abidjan next week.

The Ivorian president spoke about recent events in Zimbabwe that saw the ouster of Robert Mugabe, called for dialogue in Togo and for the first time denied any involvement in the failed coup in neighbouring Burkina Faso. Ouattara also addressed domestic politics in home in Ivory Coast.

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2017-11-22 Native Americans

Keepers of the flame: Native American communities seeking to protect their cultural legacy

As the United States celebrates this month the rich culture of its 3.2 million Native Americans, Annette Young meets Theresa Pasqual and Melanie O’Brien who are working to...

2017-11-20 Middle East

Turkish adviser warns US forces may stay in Syria

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Ibrahim Kalin, a special adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discusses several issues regarding Turkey and Syria. He expresses...

2017-11-18 Americas

Top psychiatrist: Trump's 'mental impairment' poses danger to world

What if you knew a truth about someone that harboured dangers of such magnitude that it could be the key to future human survival? What if that "someone" happened to be the...

2017-11-15 Middle East

'Saudi Arabia is becoming one-man rule', exiled journalist says

In an interview with FRANCE 24, prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi praised the anti-corruption crackdown undertaken by Saudi Arabia, stressing that the royal family had...

