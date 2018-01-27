International News 24/7

 

LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Tony Blair: ‘Brits have the right to rethink Brexit’

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2018 Wrap - The takeaway from this year's World Economic Forum

MEDIAWATCH

Paris's recurring flood threat

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump in Davos after Macron, Erdogan's new front, Lula defies corruption charges

REPORTERS

Video: French Guiana struggles with migrant influx, drug trafficking

ENCORE!

Angouleme: Highlights from one of the world's biggest comic book festivals

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2018: Trump's speech marks grand finale

FASHION

Haute Couture summer 2018: Dior adds sensuality with masked ball

IN THE PRESS

A throne fit for a US president? Museum offers White House solid gold toilet

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-01-27

Tony Blair: ‘Brits have the right to rethink Brexit’

Speaking to FRANCE 24 in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Britain’s former prime minister Tony Blair makes one thing clear: He is on the campaign trail, determined to give Brits the right to vote on Brexit again, potentially reversing the decision taken in the June 2016 referendum.

The former British leader is convinced that “Brexit is very bad for Britain and I think it’s bad also for Europe”. Although Britain’s divorce proceedings from the European Union have already started, Blair insists it is not too late to go back on the decision.

“It’s not too late, we don’t leave until March 2019, and up until that point, we’ve got the right to rethink."

By Stéphanie ANTOINE

Archives

2018-01-24 Middle East

Turkish FM: 'We might start an operation in Syria's Manbij'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu said that Turkey's ongoing military operation against Kurds in northern Syria could be expanded to the...

2018-01-23 Americas

Ex-president Lula is 'clearly innocent', Rousseff says

In an interview with FRANCE 24, former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff spoke out about her impeachment in 2016, claiming to be the "victim of a parliamentary coup". She also...

2018-01-20 human rights

HRW chief: 'Trump has been a disaster for human rights'

Human Rights Watch, one of the world's most prominent human rights organisations, has just published its annual report. One of its conclusions is that human rights can - under...

2018-01-19 Middle East

Chief Palestinian negotiator: 'Trump is burying two-state solution'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, the chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat slammed US President Donald Trump's recent decisions on Middle East policy, saying they "bury" the...

