Tony Blair: ‘Brits have the right to rethink Brexit’

Speaking to FRANCE 24 in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Britain’s former prime minister Tony Blair makes one thing clear: He is on the campaign trail, determined to give Brits the right to vote on Brexit again, potentially reversing the decision taken in the June 2016 referendum.

The former British leader is convinced that “Brexit is very bad for Britain and I think it’s bad also for Europe”. Although Britain’s divorce proceedings from the European Union have already started, Blair insists it is not too late to go back on the decision.

“It’s not too late, we don’t leave until March 2019, and up until that point, we’ve got the right to rethink."

By Stéphanie ANTOINE